TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Consumer optimism, a collective bargaining agreement in the industrial sector and no sign of spring are among Denmark’s news on Monday.

Published: 20 February 2023 09:21 CET
Stormen Otto blew across Denmark on Friday. This week will see calmer but cold weather. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Consumers build optimism over economy 

A measure for the amount of confidence in the economy among Danish consumers shows that pessimism is subsiding, news wire Ritzau reports this morning.

February has seen the fourth successive drop in pessimism in a Statistics Denmark barometer, after 2022 saw historically low levels of faith in the economy.

The measure is made via survey, asking consumers in Denmark to rate their view of the national economy and their own finances on a scale of “very positive” to “very negative”.

The improvement in mood amongst Danish consumers could be related to the easing of inflation, Ritzau writes.

Weather this week to bring clouds and freezing nights

Storm Otto has been and gone and this week is likely to be calmer if still decidedly wintry, weather forecasters predict.

Cloudy days are predicted with temperatures dropping the further we get into the week.

“It looks like we can get some night frosts again from the middle of the week,” DMI meteorologist Mette Zhang told Ritzau.

New collective bargaining agreement could ‘pressure companies’

A new collective bargaining agreement between an employers’ association and trade union could push wages up by four percent over the next two years. The wage increase is partly in response to inflation.

The agreement between the Confederation of Danish Industry and CO-industri, announced on Sunday, provides new working terms for up to 230,000 workers in the industrial sector.

But the wage increase – although lower than the inflation rate – could put businesses under strain, according to a senior economist from Danske Bank.

“There are many companies who are having big problems at the moment. The have been hit by high costs and must compete with companies in other countries where wages are maybe not increasing as much,” Las Olsen of Danske Bank told Ritzau.

Production industries are particularly affected by high energy and material prices and could be vulnerable, Olsen said.

More collective bargaining agreements, affecting other sectors, are scheduled to be negotiated during the spring. Inflation and the government’s plan to scrap the Great Prayer Day holiday have both been cited as factors presenting challenges in this year’s round of negotiations.

Frederiksen thinks Putin could attack other countries if Ukraine loses war

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday that there is an “overhanging risk” that Russian president Vladimir Putin could attack other European countries if Ukraine does not prevail in its battle to defend itself against Moscow’s invasion, which is a year old this week.

“If Ukraine loses, we risk all of Europe and the West losing. I’m in no doubt myself. I don’t think Putin will stop with Ukraine. He would move on to the next country. I think there is an overhanging risk of that,” she said at a summit in Munich.

Government leaders from many parts of the world were in attendance at the summit.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Storm Otto to hit at 2pm, hidden Covid cases, Queen remembers Putin's "cold eyes", and Parliament calls hearing on abolition of holiday. Here's some of the main news from Denmark.

Published: 17 February 2023 08:06 CET
Storm Otto to hit Denmark with ‘hurricane’ strength at about 2pm-3pm

Storm Otto is now expected to bring hurricane force winds to North Jutland from 3pm on Friday, before sweeping across Denmark, arriving in Zealand in the evening. 

Denmark meteorological agency DMI has issued a Category 2 warning of “dangerous weather” from 3pm to 11pm for North Jutland and Northwest Jutland.

This means that “weather developments may affect your surroundings and disrupt traffic and supply”.

In other parts of the country, there is a Category 1 warning of gale force winds, applying all the way from northernmost Zealand to Bornholm.

The emergency services are recommending removing loose objects around the house, such as garden furniture, building materials and trampolines. 

Several ferry companies have suspended their services.

Danish vocab: kuling – gales

Wastewater testing points to large number of hidden Covid cases

Data from wastewater testing in Denmark is indicating a 17 percent rise in Covid levels over the past three weeks, a rise that has come at the same time as the number of registered cases has slightly decreased. 

Denmark’s infectious diseases agency SSI said in its weekly Covid-19 report that this could mean a large amount of undiagnosed cases in the country. 

“Since the number of PCR tests is decreasing and the testing activity is at a low level, it may indicate that the increase in the waste water is an expression of a hidden figure in the number of infected,” the agency wrote. 

Danish vocab: spildevand – wastewater

“I haver never seen such cold eyes”: Queen remembers meeting Putin 

When Queen Margrethe met the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, back in 2011 and 2014, she did not get a positive impression of him.

“I remember thinking he was not pleasant. I have never seen such cold eyes in my life,” she says in a large interview with Weekendavisen newspaper. 

In 2011, Queen Margrethe was on a state visit to Russia with Prince Henrik. At the time, Vladimir Putin was Prime Minister and the official host was then President Dmitry Medvedev.

Three years later, she met Putin again in connection with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France during the Second World War.

Danish vocab: kolde øjne – cold eyes 

Danish parliament calls public to hearing over Great Prayer Day abolition

The Danish parliament has put out a call for members of the public who want to have a say on the planned abolition of the Great Prayer Day public holiday.

Debate over the plan to scrap the holiday has been a major talking point since it was announced by the coalition government at the end of last year.

Parliament’s website states that its committee for employment (Beskæftigelsesudvalg) is responsible for the hearing, which is open to the public. The date of the hearing will be February 22nd and registration will be required.

“This is a very good tool because it is important to get things in the open before we vote in the parliamentary chamber,” the chairman of the committee, Social Democrat MP Bjarne Laustsen, told news wire Ritzau.

“Regardless of whether you agree or disagree, it’s important that we MPs can hear people about a topic. Then you can weigh things up afterwards,” he said.

Danish vocab: en høring – a hearing

