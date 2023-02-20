For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Consumer optimism, a collective bargaining agreement in the industrial sector and no sign of spring are among Denmark’s news on Monday.
Published: 20 February 2023 09:21 CET
Stormen Otto blew across Denmark on Friday. This week will see calmer but cold weather. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Storm Otto to hit at 2pm, hidden Covid cases, Queen remembers Putin's "cold eyes", and Parliament calls hearing on abolition of holiday. Here's some of the main news from Denmark.
Published: 17 February 2023 08:06 CET
