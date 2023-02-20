Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Consumers build optimism over economy

A measure for the amount of confidence in the economy among Danish consumers shows that pessimism is subsiding, news wire Ritzau reports this morning.

February has seen the fourth successive drop in pessimism in a Statistics Denmark barometer, after 2022 saw historically low levels of faith in the economy.

The measure is made via survey, asking consumers in Denmark to rate their view of the national economy and their own finances on a scale of “very positive” to “very negative”.

The improvement in mood amongst Danish consumers could be related to the easing of inflation, Ritzau writes.

READ ALSO: Danish inflation fell to 7.7 percent in January

Weather this week to bring clouds and freezing nights

Storm Otto has been and gone and this week is likely to be calmer if still decidedly wintry, weather forecasters predict.

Cloudy days are predicted with temperatures dropping the further we get into the week.

“It looks like we can get some night frosts again from the middle of the week,” DMI meteorologist Mette Zhang told Ritzau.

New collective bargaining agreement could ‘pressure companies’

A new collective bargaining agreement between an employers’ association and trade union could push wages up by four percent over the next two years. The wage increase is partly in response to inflation.

The agreement between the Confederation of Danish Industry and CO-industri, announced on Sunday, provides new working terms for up to 230,000 workers in the industrial sector.

But the wage increase – although lower than the inflation rate – could put businesses under strain, according to a senior economist from Danske Bank.

“There are many companies who are having big problems at the moment. The have been hit by high costs and must compete with companies in other countries where wages are maybe not increasing as much,” Las Olsen of Danske Bank told Ritzau.

Production industries are particularly affected by high energy and material prices and could be vulnerable, Olsen said.

More collective bargaining agreements, affecting other sectors, are scheduled to be negotiated during the spring. Inflation and the government’s plan to scrap the Great Prayer Day holiday have both been cited as factors presenting challenges in this year’s round of negotiations.

READ ALSO: What salary can you expect to earn in Denmark?

Frederiksen thinks Putin could attack other countries if Ukraine loses war

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday that there is an “overhanging risk” that Russian president Vladimir Putin could attack other European countries if Ukraine does not prevail in its battle to defend itself against Moscow’s invasion, which is a year old this week.

“If Ukraine loses, we risk all of Europe and the West losing. I’m in no doubt myself. I don’t think Putin will stop with Ukraine. He would move on to the next country. I think there is an overhanging risk of that,” she said at a summit in Munich.

Government leaders from many parts of the world were in attendance at the summit.