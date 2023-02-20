Read news from:
230,000 workers in Danish industry get pay rise in bargaining agreement

A new collective bargaining agreement between an employers’ association and trade union will push wages up by four percent over the next two years.

Published: 20 February 2023 13:18 CET
Trade union and employer organisations precent a collective bargaining agreement providing wage increases as a response to high consumer prices. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The agreement between the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) and trade union confederation CO-industri, announced on Sunday, provides new working terms for up to 230,000 workers and 6,000 businesses in the industrial sector.

Trade union members will see their pay increase by at least 4 percent over the next two years under the deal.

The agreement is important because it can set a precedent for upcoming bargaining agreements for private sector workers in other areas of the labour market.

The wage increase is primarily in response to inflation, both sides of the agreement acknowledged.

“These are large numbers we are talking about. We have agreed with each other on this because we believe it is the right way to go,” senior DI negotiator Lars Sandahl Sørensen said.

Union members and employers are given the option to vote for or against the bargaining agreement, as is the custom under the Danish labour model.

Danish trade unions negotiate with employers’ organisations every few years to develop collective bargaining agreements (overenskomster in Danish) regulating many aspects of Denmark’s labour market, from wages to pensions and paid parental leave. 

The new agreement will run for two years and expire in March 2025.

The wage increase set out in Sunday’s agreement could put businesses under strain, according to a senior economist from Danske Bank.

“There are many companies who are having big problems at the moment. The have been hit by high costs and must compete with companies in other countries where wages are maybe not increasing as much,” Las Olsen of Danske Bank told Ritzau.

Production industries are particularly affected by high energy and material prices and could be vulnerable, Olsen said.

The cost of energy and materials today is lower than it was during the height of the period with rising inflation, he also noted.

But high prices have left their mark and ongoing supply problems are still an issue for businesses, he said.

“On the other hand there are other companies who are earning well at the moment and can better afford high wage rises. So it’s a bit of a mixed picture and it’s difficult to make collective bargaining agreements that suit everyone,” he said.

More collective bargaining agreements, affecting other sectors, are scheduled to be negotiated during the spring. Inflation and the government’s plan to scrap the Great Prayer Day holiday have both been cited as factors presenting challenges in this year’s round of negotiations.

The new collective agreement between DI and CO-industri does not include any compensation for the potential loss of Great Prayer Day as a paid holiday.

“I don’t know whether it’s the right place to direct our anger, against employers. Because the political system has made some blatant attacks on individual wage earners’ ability to take time off with their family,” said chairperson Claus Jensen of Dansk Metal, one of the unions represented in CO-industri.

“Anger must be directed at the politicians who have done this and we must deal with it when we get to voting booths,” he added.

“It would have been a mistake if we’d begun using all our energy on Great Prayer Day, which we fundamentally can’t do anything about. But we can ensure that our members can buy as much food as they could last year,” he also said.

WORK PERMITS

Indians and Romanians among nationalities given most Danish work permits

New data shows that Denmark issued around 51,000 work permits in 2022, with Indians and Romanians among national groups providing the most foreign workers to the Scandinavian country.

Published: 17 February 2023 16:04 CET
Indians and Romanians among nationalities given most Danish work permits

The data comes from an updated Statistics Denmark analysis reported by SMVDanmark, an interest organisation for small and medium Danish businesses.

The number – 51,000 – is the highest reported since SMVDanmark began tracking the figures in 2014. It is 11,000 more than in 2021.

The largest proportion of foreign labour came from Romania, India and Poland. That was also the case last year.

The general increase in recruitment from abroad is primarily due a lack of labour experienced by Danish businesses in 2022, according to SMVDanmark’s political consultant Signe Bøgevald Hansen.

“Unemployment was low and it was therefore not possible to recruit from within Denmark. This was therefore done outside of Denmark’s borders instead,” she said.

Non-EU nationals saw the number of work permits issued to them increased by 46 percent compared to the previous year.

Signe Bøgevald Hansen said she saw evidence of such a strong trend as good news.

“In 2022, residency permits were given to 24,570 persons from outside of the EU. They came to strengthen Danish businesses and pay Danish tax,” she said.

“That is fantastic news for small and medium-sized businesses who certainly need the labour,” she said.

Last year saw a majority in parliament approve a proposal to reduce Denmark’s so-called pay limit scheme, an arrangement by which work permits are granted to non-EU nationals. The reduction took effect on December 1st and will remain in place for an initial three-year period.

Further adjustments to work permit rules could be made by the new government with a similar objective of helping businesses to address labour needs by recruiting foreign workers.

However, business organisations have previously called for further-reaching measures amid the ongoing labour shortage.

Hansen said she saw potential in the government initiatives.

“At SMV Denmark we are also pleased that the government on Tuesday will process a proposal to reduce the pay limit scheme permanently,” she said.

The pay limit scheme allows work permits to be granted to applicants who have been offered a wage above a set amount by a Danish employer.

Under the old rules that minimum wage was 448,000 kroner per year. The new rules reduce it to 375,000 kroner per year.

