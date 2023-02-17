Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LEGO

How to get your family downsized and displayed at Denmark’s Legoland

Legoland is offering a family in Denmark the chance to have themselves and their home replicated in Lego bricks and put on display in the popular theme park.

Published: 17 February 2023 17:35 CET
How to get your family downsized and displayed at Denmark’s Legoland
A tiny 'For Sale' sign in place at Legoland. Families can enter a competition to have their home built in bricks and displayed alongside world landmarks at the amusement park. Photo: LEGOLAND and Home

The competition will see a winner picked out and their Lego duplicates placed on display at Legoland Billund within a brick’s throw of the Lego Eiffel Tower and Amalienborg Palace.

“We dare say that we are putting one of Denmark’s most unique plots of land ‘for sale’. This is the first time ever that a family’s house will be built here at Legoland and we will also build the family with Lego bricks so they can stand next to their house and play in the garden,” Legoland director Christian Woller said in a press release.

The winning family and their house will be downsized at a scale of 1:20 and placed on the specially selected ‘plot’ at Legoland.

A house of, for example, 7×20 metres will therefore be reproduced at 35×100 centimetres for the Legoland display.

The competition can be entered via the website of estate agent Home, whose local branch in Billund is acting as the “seller” of the diminutive plot. You can also read more about it on the Legoland website.

“We’re hugely proud that we’ve been given that chance to fulfil not just ‘normal’ housing dreams but also childhood dreams. The Lego corporation and Legoland are a big part of our DNA here in Billund. Now we can share that feeling with a lucky family somewhere in Denmark,” Home Billund co-owner Camilla Lund Hansen said in the press release.

Entrants from anywhere in Denmark could win the prime piece of Lego real estate.

“This is a very unique plot which has a view of the Eiffel Tower and Amalienborg Palace and there is also a view of the sea, so we are in no doubt there will be interest in the plot,” Woller said.

Construction of the house must be completed by April 1st, when Legoland opens for the summer season. It will remain in situ for the remainder of 2023. The winning family will be required to attend the opening where their ‘house’ will be presented – and will also be given free passes to the park for the rest of the year.

Following the end of the 2023 season, the winning family will be able to take their Lego selves and house with them to their real house.

To enter the competition, you must provide your name and address and write a short description of your family, and register for marketing letters from Lego and Home.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FAMILY

Copenhagen changes name of new baby ‘mothers’ groups’ to allow groups with dads

Neonatal mothers’ groups known as mødregrupper in Copenhagen will be given a new name, barselsgrupper (‘parental leave groups’) in a move that is hoped will get dads involved during their parental leave.

Published: 3 February 2023 15:36 CET
Copenhagen changes name of new baby ‘mothers’ groups’ to allow groups with dads

Copenhagen Municipality will soon put together the groups for new parents living in the city based on whether parents prefer their group to only include mums, only include dads, or have a mixture of both, broadcaster DR reports.

The groups, long termed mødregrupper, exist to help parents of newborn infants to contact others who have just welcome a child into the world, giving them a support network in the early days of parenthood.

Since the 1970s, district nurses (sundhedsplejersker) have placed 6-8 new mothers from the municipality together in groups which they can use to support each other and share experiences. The groups are usually arrange by district nurses who know new mothers locally.

The municipality’s elected committee for children and youth voted unanimously to switch to a new model bringing in fathers, called barselsgrupper.

The motivation for the proposal was that “there was no offer equivalent to mothers’ groups for fathers who take a long parental leave after the baby is born”.

“If someone wants it to be just a mothers’ group, or if someone wants it to be just a fathers’ group or mixed groups, we will try to put people together on that basis,” the head of the committee, Conservative Jakob Næsager, told DR.

READ ALSO: What to expect when you’re having a baby in Denmark

“Luckily, a lot of children are born in Copenhagen so that should make it possible to match people,” he said.

Although the municipality wants to offer fathers the option of parenthood groups in the same way it has done for mothers up to now, mothers will still be able to choose women-only groups, DR reports.

That will give them a sense of security when they “share certain questions with other women” including breastfeeding, the municipality states.

A representative from the Danish nurses’ trade union in Copenhagen told DR the new offer was “good” but noted it added administrative responsibilities for district nurses.

She also said that despite the name change, mothers’ groups were essentially not being replaced but supplemented by an additional option.

“This will be more of a supplementary option that will be chosen by a small section of Copenhageners,” the representative told DR in a written comment.

“I’m interested to see who that will be and I hope the scheme will be evaluated,” she said.

Danish parental leave rules were last year changed to “earmark” a greater proportion of the leave to each parent, meaning fathers – for example – can no longer hand over the vast majority of statutory leave to mothers.

The new “parents’ groups”, which will not present additional costs to the municipality, are expected to be implemented in Copenhagen Municipality from the second quarter of 2023, DR reports.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Denmark’s new parental leave rules

SHOW COMMENTS