TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Armed Forces talks postponed, acquittal of Danish bank chief appealed, Denmark to clean Ganges, and IT breach at SAS. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 16 February 2023 08:06 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Denmark's Minister for Climate Dan Jorgensen, left, shakes hand with Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, right, during global investors summit in Lucknow, India. Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP/Ritzau Scanpix

Acting defence minister postpones Armed Forces negotiations

Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting minister of defence has postponed negotiations over a new defence agreement with parties outside the government, saying that he needs time to understand the finances of the Armed Forces, which have been criticised by government auditors. 

He told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper that the talks with seven of the political parties outside the government would not now take place until “well into the spring”. 

The seven parties are the Conservatives, the Socialist Left, the Social Liberal Party, the Liberal Alliance, the Denmark Democrats, the Danish People’s Party and the New Right Party. 

Poulsen took over as defence minister this month after the leader of the Liberal Party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, took a break from politics for personal reasons. 

Danish vocab: rigsrevisor – government auditor

Swedish prosecutors appeal acquittal of Danish bank chief 

Prosecutors in Sweden are appealing the acquittal of the former Danish CEO of Swedbank, Birgitte Bonnesen, who was cleared in January of all charges of aggravated fraud and leaking of insider information. 

“After careful review of the district court’s judgment, we can state that we do not share the district court’s assessments and conclusions,” Thomas Langrot, prosecutor in the case, said in a press release.

The prosecutor wants to have Birgitte Bonnesen convicted of all the points that were included in the previous indictment. This includes, among other things, aggravated market manipulation on several occasions and the passing on of insider information.

During the trial in Stockholm, the prosecution demanded that Birgitte Bonnesen be sentenced to two years in prison.

Danish vocab: groft bedrageri – aggravated fraud

Denmark to help India cleanse the Ganges river 

Denmark has committed to helping India cleanse the holy, but heavily polluted, Ganges river, Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, has said after meeting India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Delhi. 

“The Ganges is a river of great importance to India – both religiously and practically, because it supplies water to many Indians,” Jørgensen said. “That is why it is also very serious that it is as polluted as it is – one of the most polluted in the world – and that is why we would like to help clean it. And we have very good expertise in Denmark in water purification in particular.” 

During his visit Jørgensen signed an agreement on a water purification project, which will start with a study on cleaning a single section of the river. 

Danish vocab: forurenet – polluted

IT breach at airline SAS gives passengers access to each other’s payment information

Several customers with Scandinavian airline SAS were late on Tuesday able to see personal information that did not belong to them after a cyber attack which froze the company’s website.

Visible information included customers’ contact information plus the last four numbers of their payment cards.

The issue was confirmed by SAS in an update on Wednesday.

The company stressed that the information is not at risk of being misused.

Customers were also briefly able to view passport details belonging to other customers, however.

Danish vocab: cyberangreb – cyber attack

Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Thick fog in parts of Denmark on Wednesday resulted in police on the island of Funen issuing fines to hundreds of motorists for incorrect use of their rear lights.

Funen Police issued fines with a total value of 76,000 kroner within just two hours on Wednesday. The fines were given to drivers who were not using their rear lights in the foggy conditions, the police district said in a Twitter post.

While Danish traffic laws make it obligatory to use headlights at all times, rear lights are only mandatory at night, when there are low light levels or if visibility is reduced.

Danish vocab: baglygter – rear lights

For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark second biggest at RebuildUkraine meet, BBC to launch Nordic channel in Denmark, Danish MPs broke copyright laws, mortgage volumes drop, and Maersk paid 0.27 percent tax. Here's some of the news from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 15 February 2023 07:56 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark has second-biggest stall at ReBuild Ukraine conference

More than 30 Danish companies are taking part in the ReBuild Ukraine conference on Wednesday and Thursday, with Denmark’s stall second only in size to that of Germany, according to Thomas Bustrup, the deputy managing director of the Confederation of Danish Industry. 

At the fair, which is being held in Warsaw, Poland, Denmark’s government will be represented by the foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen. 

Danish vocab: genopbygning – rebuilding

BBC Nordic to launch in Denmark

The commercial arm of the BBC, the UK’s public broadcaster, has announced plans to launch a new BBC Nordic streaming service in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. 

“We at BBC Studios want to show audiences in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland that we care about what you love to watch. We have delved into their viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know our audiences love,” Arran Tindall, the organisation’s Senior Vice President for Key Markets, said in a press release

The new channel will replace BBC BRIT and BBC Earth, and will also feature a new BBC Nordic+ channel which will “enable viewers to delve deeper into the BBC shows they enjoy from the linear channel”. 

Shows to be broadcast will include QI, The Graham Norton Showm, Life Below Zero, The Great British Bake Off, and  Serengeti, Louis Theroux Interviews, The Great Pottery Throwdown, and DIY SOS.

Over 100 Danish lawmakers broke copyright laws on social media

Some 126 members of the Danish parliament broke copyright laws in 2022 by sharing music and images on social media without the owner’s permission.

Over 1,000 instances of unauthorised use of copyrighted materials by Danish MPS occurred in 2022, newspaper Politiken reports based on research it conducted in collaboration with law professor Sten Schaumburg-Müller of the University of Southern Denmark.

The politicians who breached copyright came from eight different parliamentary parties, the analysis found.

When sharing images on platforms such as social media, the poster needs permission from the person who has the rights to the image. This is usually the person who took the photo or created the image in question.

Danish vocab: uden samtykke – without agreement

Danish mortgage volumes drop by a quarter as property market slows

The number of mortgages issued in Denmark dropped by a quarter in January, according to new figures from Statistics Danmark.

The fall shows how much Denmark’s property market has been slowed down by interest rate rises, with the number of homes being bought down at the same time as fewer people are seeking to restructure their loans.

As many as 200,000 homeowners already restructured their loans when interest rates started to go up in 2022, meaning most of those looking to do so have now done it.

According to Finans Danmark, the trade body for Denmark’s banks and lenders, 16,324 loan offers were made to individuals and companies in January, 25 percent lower than in January 2022.

Danish vocab: boliglån – mortgage

Maersk ‘paid 0.27 percent’ tax in Denmark in 2021

Danish shipping giant Maersk paid just 0.27 percent in tax to the Danish state in 2021, according to a media analysis.

Calculations by financial news outlet Finans, based on information provided by the Danish Tax Authority, show a remarkably low percentage paid by Maersk in tax two years ago.

The figure is lower than that reported by the company itself in its published accounts.

Maersk said that the difference is related to tax calculated in Denmark that has been paid into the Danish tax coffers.

Danish vocab: statskasse – tax coffers

