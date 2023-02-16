For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Armed Forces talks postponed, acquittal of Danish bank chief appealed, Denmark to clean Ganges, and IT breach at SAS. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 16 February 2023 08:06 CET
Denmark's Minister for Climate Dan Jorgensen, left, shakes hand with Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, right, during global investors summit in Lucknow, India. Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Denmark second biggest at RebuildUkraine meet, BBC to launch Nordic channel in Denmark, Danish MPs broke copyright laws, mortgage volumes drop, and Maersk paid 0.27 percent tax. Here's some of the news from Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 15 February 2023 07:56 CET
