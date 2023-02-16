Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Acting defence minister postpones Armed Forces negotiations

Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting minister of defence has postponed negotiations over a new defence agreement with parties outside the government, saying that he needs time to understand the finances of the Armed Forces, which have been criticised by government auditors.

He told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper that the talks with seven of the political parties outside the government would not now take place until “well into the spring”.

The seven parties are the Conservatives, the Socialist Left, the Social Liberal Party, the Liberal Alliance, the Denmark Democrats, the Danish People’s Party and the New Right Party.

Poulsen took over as defence minister this month after the leader of the Liberal Party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, took a break from politics for personal reasons.

Danish vocab: rigsrevisor – government auditor

Swedish prosecutors appeal acquittal of Danish bank chief

Prosecutors in Sweden are appealing the acquittal of the former Danish CEO of Swedbank, Birgitte Bonnesen, who was cleared in January of all charges of aggravated fraud and leaking of insider information.

“After careful review of the district court’s judgment, we can state that we do not share the district court’s assessments and conclusions,” Thomas Langrot, prosecutor in the case, said in a press release.

The prosecutor wants to have Birgitte Bonnesen convicted of all the points that were included in the previous indictment. This includes, among other things, aggravated market manipulation on several occasions and the passing on of insider information.

During the trial in Stockholm, the prosecution demanded that Birgitte Bonnesen be sentenced to two years in prison.

Danish vocab: groft bedrageri – aggravated fraud

Denmark to help India cleanse the Ganges river

Denmark has committed to helping India cleanse the holy, but heavily polluted, Ganges river, Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, has said after meeting India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Delhi.

“The Ganges is a river of great importance to India – both religiously and practically, because it supplies water to many Indians,” Jørgensen said. “That is why it is also very serious that it is as polluted as it is – one of the most polluted in the world – and that is why we would like to help clean it. And we have very good expertise in Denmark in water purification in particular.”

During his visit Jørgensen signed an agreement on a water purification project, which will start with a study on cleaning a single section of the river.

Danish vocab: forurenet – polluted

IT breach at airline SAS gives passengers access to each other’s payment information

Several customers with Scandinavian airline SAS were late on Tuesday able to see personal information that did not belong to them after a cyber attack which froze the company’s website.

Visible information included customers’ contact information plus the last four numbers of their payment cards.

The issue was confirmed by SAS in an update on Wednesday.

The company stressed that the information is not at risk of being misused.

Customers were also briefly able to view passport details belonging to other customers, however.

Danish vocab: cyberangreb – cyber attack

Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Thick fog in parts of Denmark on Wednesday resulted in police on the island of Funen issuing fines to hundreds of motorists for incorrect use of their rear lights.

Funen Police issued fines with a total value of 76,000 kroner within just two hours on Wednesday. The fines were given to drivers who were not using their rear lights in the foggy conditions, the police district said in a Twitter post.

While Danish traffic laws make it obligatory to use headlights at all times, rear lights are only mandatory at night, when there are low light levels or if visibility is reduced.

Danish vocab: baglygter – rear lights