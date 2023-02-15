For members
Why do Danes love group singing at family gatherings?
If you’ve been to a wedding, birthday or confirmation in Denmark you’ll probably have experienced the phenomenon that is the 'fællessang' or group singing.
People join in a group song arranged by local community during the Covid-19 lockdown, March 2020. Photo: Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
26 sure-fire ways to truly offend a Dane
From keeping your shoes on inside someones' house to making smørrebrød with strange toppings: We don't recommend it, but you might find yourself inadvertently annoying a Dane with any one of these apparently innocuous actions.
