Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark has second-biggest stall at ReBuild Ukraine conference

More than 30 Danish companies are taking part in the ReBuild Ukraine conference on Wednesday and Thursday, with Denmark’s stall second only in size to that of Germany, according to Thomas Bustrup, the deputy managing director of the Confederation of Danish Industry.

At the fair, which is being held in Warsaw, Poland, Denmark’s government will be represented by the foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Danish vocab: genopbygning – rebuilding

BBC Nordic to launch in Denmark

The commercial arm of the BBC, the UK’s public broadcaster, has announced plans to launch a new BBC Nordic streaming service in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

“We at BBC Studios want to show audiences in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland that we care about what you love to watch. We have delved into their viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know our audiences love,” Arran Tindall, the organisation’s Senior Vice President for Key Markets, said in a press release.

The new channel will replace BBC BRIT and BBC Earth, and will also feature a new BBC Nordic+ channel which will “enable viewers to delve deeper into the BBC shows they enjoy from the linear channel”.

Shows to be broadcast will include QI, The Graham Norton Showm, Life Below Zero, The Great British Bake Off, and Serengeti, Louis Theroux Interviews, The Great Pottery Throwdown, and DIY SOS.

Over 100 Danish lawmakers broke copyright laws on social media

Some 126 members of the Danish parliament broke copyright laws in 2022 by sharing music and images on social media without the owner’s permission.

Over 1,000 instances of unauthorised use of copyrighted materials by Danish MPS occurred in 2022, newspaper Politiken reports based on research it conducted in collaboration with law professor Sten Schaumburg-Müller of the University of Southern Denmark.

The politicians who breached copyright came from eight different parliamentary parties, the analysis found.

When sharing images on platforms such as social media, the poster needs permission from the person who has the rights to the image. This is usually the person who took the photo or created the image in question.

Danish vocab: uden samtykke – without agreement

Danish mortgage volumes drop by a quarter as property market slows

The number of mortgages issued in Denmark dropped by a quarter in January, according to new figures from Statistics Danmark.

The fall shows how much Denmark’s property market has been slowed down by interest rate rises, with the number of homes being bought down at the same time as fewer people are seeking to restructure their loans.

As many as 200,000 homeowners already restructured their loans when interest rates started to go up in 2022, meaning most of those looking to do so have now done it.

According to Finans Danmark, the trade body for Denmark’s banks and lenders, 16,324 loan offers were made to individuals and companies in January, 25 percent lower than in January 2022.

Danish vocab: boliglån – mortgage

Maersk ‘paid 0.27 percent’ tax in Denmark in 2021

Danish shipping giant Maersk paid just 0.27 percent in tax to the Danish state in 2021, according to a media analysis.

Calculations by financial news outlet Finans, based on information provided by the Danish Tax Authority, show a remarkably low percentage paid by Maersk in tax two years ago.

The figure is lower than that reported by the company itself in its published accounts.

Maersk said that the difference is related to tax calculated in Denmark that has been paid into the Danish tax coffers.

Danish vocab: statskasse – tax coffers