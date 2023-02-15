Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SAS

IT breach at airline SAS gives passengers access to each other’s payment information

Several customers with Scandinavian airline SAS were late on Tuesday able to see personal information that did not belong to them after a cyberattack which froze the company’s website.

Published: 15 February 2023 14:47 CET
IT breach at airline SAS gives passengers access to each other’s payment information
A cyber security breach at SAS briefly allowed passengers to see each other's customer information. Photo by Ottr Dan on Unsplash

Visible information included customers’ contact information plus the last four numbers of their payment cards.

The issue was confirmed by SAS in an update on Wednesday.

The company stressed that the information is not at risk of being misused.

Customers were also briefly able to view passport details belonging to other customers, however.

SAS did not state whether the perpetrator of the cyberattack is known to the company.

But such attacks often come in clusters, meaning similar issues could occur again in the near future, it said.

The company also said it works closely with police on security issues including the latest cyberattack.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are continuing the work of analysing and evaluating the consequences of the attack,” the company said.

“In addition, we are working to bring in preventative measures,” it also said.

Several websites in Sweden were targeted in cyberattacks on Tuesday, including the national broadcaster SVT and the Swedish health service.

Hacker group Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility for these attacks, citing recent burnings of the Quran by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan as its motive.

A link to the attack on SAS is neither confirmed nor unconfirmed.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

Scandinavian airline SAS announces direct flight from Aalborg to New York

Airline SAS has announced a new connection between Denmark and the United States with a direct flight from North Jutland town Aalborg to New York City.

Published: 21 December 2022 11:34 CET
Scandinavian airline SAS announces direct flight from Aalborg to New York

Three new weekly flights will connect Aalborg with Newark Liberty International Airport, SAS said in a press statement.

The Aalborg-New York flight will depart on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and return on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. It will operate for the first time on April 27th next year.

The flights will operate throughout the summer 2023 season and will return for the summer 2024 programme, the airline said.

A similar service will also be offered between Swedish city Gothenburg and New York.

SAS will use its new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft for the routes, it said in the statement.

“As part of SAS’ strategy to strengthen the regional offering in Scandinavia, we are pleased to add intercontinental routes from Gothenburg and Aalborg. We see a demand from secondary cities and are delighted to connect even more parts of the world,” SAS EVP and CCO for network and revenue management Erik Westman said.

“Having a comfortable way of traveling with fewer stops to exciting cities such as New York, is something we believe will be highly valued by our travellers,” he said.

SAS also offers a direct flight to New York from Copenhagen. The airline will offer a total of five daily departures from Scandinavia to New York once the new routes are operational.

SAS recently increased its departures to Chinese city Shanghai.

The airline reported heavy losses in November but also said it saw the “highest number” of passengers since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

READ ALSO: Crisis-stricken airline SAS records heavy losses

SHOW COMMENTS