WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish real income drops amid inflation

Average wages may have increased in Denmark in 2022 but the real incomes of people who work in the country were down.

Published: 15 February 2023 10:53 CET
Real incomes were down in Denmark last year, eating way at the purchasing power of wage earners. File photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

Real incomes in Denmark fell by an overall 5.2 percent despite an average wage increase of 3.6 percent, according to new figures from the Confederation of Danish Employers (Dansk Arbejdsgiverforening, DA).

Real income, a measure of income corrected for inflation, is calculated by dividing income by price levels.

The fall in the overall real income in Denmark last year can be attributed to two main factors, according to senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank.

“Firstly, inflation was at its highest level for 40 years,” he said.

“Secondly, wage increases were relatively steady despite a very active labour market with record high employment in the lowest level of unemployment since 2008,” he said.

Real income is a measure of what wage earners can purchase with their incomes. If real incomes increase, consumers get more for their wages than they did previously.

“In brief prices, have moved faster than wages and that has taken purchasing power away from Danes,” Borre said.

“That is painful and can affect private consumption for many Danish families,” he said.

There is a positive element to the figures, another economist said.

“Overall we should be pleased about these figures because a more explosive increase in wages could suggest a more widespread overheating of the labour market was on the way,” Sydbank senior economist Søren Kristensen stated in a comment.

“That could help the economy in the short term but would cause a longer and more comprehensive dip in the long-term,” he said.

The interplay between real incomes and inflation could create difficulties during upcoming negotiations over collective bargaining agreements between trade unions and employer organisations, Kristensen speculated.

New collective bargaining agreements will set wages for many workers in Denmark over the coming period.

“It’s hard to guess where these negotiations will land, but it’s our expectation that it [inflation, ed.] could pull wages up the 4% or maybe even more,” he said.

“The good news here is that this would not be a drastic problem, either for competitiveness or for the Danish economy as a whole,” he said.

ECONOMY

Danish mortgage volumes drop by a quarter as property market slows

The number of mortgages issued in Denmark dropped by a quarter in January, according to new figures from Statistics Danmark.

Published: 14 February 2023 13:51 CET
The fall shows how much Denmark’s property market has been slowed down by interest rate rises, with the number of homes being bought down at the same times as fewer people are seeking to restructure their loans. 

“Significantly fewer homes are being sold at the moment, and therefore, it goes without saying that fewer are also visiting the bank to get an offer for a mortgage,” said Sune Malthe-Thagaard, chief analyst at Totalkredit. “At the same time, there are far fewer homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who want to restructure their loan.” 

READ ALSO: How to restructure and reduce your mortgage in Denmark

He said that as many as 200,000 home owners had already restructured their loans when interest rates started to go up in 2022, meaning most of those looking to do so had now done it. 

According Finans Danmark, the trade body for Denmark’s banks and lenders, 16,324 loan offers were made to individuals and companies in January, 25 percent lower than in January 2022. 

Brian Friis Helmer, economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, said he expected the low level of activity to continue until at least the end of this year. 

“If we look into 2023, the number of loan offers will continue to be characterised by the lower activity on the housing market, while there is also no prospect of major restructuring waves on the horizon,” he wrote. 

Restructuring often happens when interest rates change, so that it can make sense for someone to have slightly higher interest rates but reduce the total size of their loan. 

