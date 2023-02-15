Read news from:
Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Thick fog in parts of Denmark on Wednesday resulted in police on the island of Funen issuing fines to hundreds of motorists for incorrect use of their rear lights.

Published: 15 February 2023 14:08 CET
Foggy conditions in southern Jutland on Wednesday. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Funen Police issued fines with a total value of 76,000 kroner within just two hours on Wednesday. The fines were given to drivers who were not using their rear lights in the foggy conditions, the police district said in a Twitter post.

While Danish traffic laws make it obligatory to use headlights at all times, rear lights are only mandatory at night, when there are low light levels or if visibility is reduced.

Wednesday morning saw a thick layer of fog blanketing large parts of Denmark including Funen, according to the Danish Met Office (DMI).

Driving without rear lights in low visibility conditions such as those prevalent on Wednesday can elicit a fine of 1,000 kroner, according to the Danish Road Safety Council (Rådet for Sikker Trafik).

Many cars have an automatic function to switch on rear lamps in low light levels but these do not always cause lights to come on in low visibility, the council states.

If rear lights are on, the back lighting on the car’s dashboard will also be on, it notes.

Funen Police said on Twitter that it was continuing to monitor traffic due on Wednesday.

The foggy conditions in southern parts of Jutland and Zealand, as well as on Funen, was expected to clear during Wednesday.

‘Just delete it’: Danish police warn against allegation scam emails

Scam emails which include serious allegations and demands for large sums of money should be flatly ignored according to a Danish police special crime division.

Published: 7 February 2023 16:54 CET
The National Special Crime Unit (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK), which is concerned with fraud and cyber-crime as well as organised crime, issued advice on Twitter, saying it had been contacted by “many” members of the public over the fake emails.

“The recipients in these emails are accused of committing serious crimes,” NSK tweeted.

The emails include accusations of sexual assault against children and possession of child pornography.

They also claim that further action will be taken if the recipient fails to respond.

In a screenshot of one of the emails, tweeted by NSK, threats are made to send the allegations to national television stations and issue a fine of 750,000 kroner if the recipient fails to respond within 48 hours.

In another version, a fine of 75,000 euros is threatened.

Neither are addressed specifically to any individual.

Both versions of the email are full of error-strewn Danish. Examples include what appears to be auto-translated terms such as the use of “Mr.” as a form of address. Hjerteligt, literally “heartily”, is used as the sign-off instead of the normal med venlig hilsen (“with kind regards”).

One uses an address on Rue du Copenhague in Paris as the purported sender’s address of a Danish police commissioner, along with an email address that has a gmail username.

A screenshot from a scam email claiming to be from police in Denmark.

A screenshot from a scam emails claiming to be from police in Denmark.

The scam emails claim to be from Europol, a regional Danish police department or the National Police (Rigspolitiet), NSK said.

“These mails are scams! Just delete them!”, it said in the tweet.

