Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Funen Police issued fines with a total value of 76,000 kroner within just two hours on Wednesday. The fines were given to drivers who were not using their rear lights in the foggy conditions, the police district said in a Twitter post.

While Danish traffic laws make it obligatory to use headlights at all times, rear lights are only mandatory at night, when there are low light levels or if visibility is reduced.

Status efter 2 timers indsats er 76 sigtelser. I alt bøder for 76.000 kr. Vi må konstatere, at det er en udbredt udfordring når sigtbarheden er nedsat. Kør forsigtigt. #politidk https://t.co/6OGc16QXQV — Fyns Politi (@FynsPoliti) February 15, 2023

Wednesday morning saw a thick layer of fog blanketing large parts of Denmark including Funen, according to the Danish Met Office (DMI).

Driving without rear lights in low visibility conditions such as those prevalent on Wednesday can elicit a fine of 1,000 kroner, according to the Danish Road Safety Council (Rådet for Sikker Trafik).

Many cars have an automatic function to switch on rear lamps in low light levels but these do not always cause lights to come on in low visibility, the council states.

If rear lights are on, the back lighting on the car’s dashboard will also be on, it notes.

Funen Police said on Twitter that it was continuing to monitor traffic due on Wednesday.

The foggy conditions in southern parts of Jutland and Zealand, as well as on Funen, was expected to clear during Wednesday.