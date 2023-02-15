BBC to launch new Nordic TV channels in Denmark

The new on-demand and linear services will replace existing channels BBC BRIT and BBC Earth, and will also feature a new BBC Nordic+ channel which will “enable viewers to delve deeper into the BBC shows they enjoy from the linear channel”.

Shows to be broadcast will include QI, The Graham Norton Show, Life Below Zero, Serengeti, Louis Theroux Interviews, The Great Pottery Throwdown, DIY SOS and The Great British Bake Off.

The latter show has been a particular success in Denmark in the past, with the Danish adaptation, Den Store Bagedyst, among the country’s most popular programmes.

Episodes of The Great British Bake Off that will be available on the Nordic BBC channel will date from before 2017, when the show switched to Channel 4 in the UK.

“We at BBC Studios want to show audiences in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland that we care about what you love to watch. We have delved into their viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know our audiences love,” Arran Tindall, the organisation’s Senior Vice President for Key Markets, said in a press release.

BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+ will launch at 10am on April 17th. More information on where to find the channel will be provided by local subscription television operators, the BBC writes in its launch statement.

Danish subscription TV operators include YouSee and Viaplay.