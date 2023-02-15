Read news from:
BBC to launch new Nordic TV channels in Denmark

The commercial arm of the BBC, the UK’s public broadcaster, has announced plans to launch a new BBC Nordic channel in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. 

Published: 15 February 2023 09:30 CET
The BBC is set to launch a new Nordic channel in Denmark. File photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP

The new on-demand and linear services will replace existing channels BBC BRIT and BBC Earth, and will also feature a new BBC Nordic+ channel which will “enable viewers to delve deeper into the BBC shows they enjoy from the linear channel”. 

Shows to be broadcast will include QI, The Graham Norton Show, Life Below Zero, Serengeti, Louis Theroux Interviews, The Great Pottery Throwdown, DIY SOS and The Great British Bake Off.

The latter show has been a particular success in Denmark in the past, with the Danish adaptation, Den Store Bagedyst, among the country’s most popular programmes.

Episodes of The Great British Bake Off that will be available on the Nordic BBC channel will date from before 2017, when the show switched to Channel 4 in the UK.

“We at BBC Studios want to show audiences in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland that we care about what you love to watch. We have delved into their viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know our audiences love,” Arran Tindall, the organisation’s Senior Vice President for Key Markets, said in a press release

BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+ will launch at 10am on April 17th. More information on where to find the channel will be provided by local subscription television operators, the BBC writes in its launch statement.

Danish subscription TV operators include YouSee and Viaplay.

Denmark’s highest court reviews right to fly foreign flags

Denmark's Supreme Court will examine the case of a Danish family convicted for displaying the flag of the United States, judicial authorities said on Friday.

Published: 21 January 2023 16:48 CET
The case concerns the validity of a law dating back to 1915 that prohibits Danes from flying flags other than that of the Scandinavian country, an ordinance meant to preserve its neutrality during World War I.

One morning in June 2017, the Hedegård family was surprised to see the police at their door in a residential area of Kolding, a city in western Denmark.

After complaints from a neighbour, police demanded its removal or face a fine of 2,500 kroner (about 330 euros).

The family said they were not acting in bad faith but chose to fly the flag because they had a deep affection for American culture.

“We feel we are a part of American culture in Denmark,” Rikke Hedegård told local newspaper JydskeVestkysten.

“I could understand if it were a Nazi or Islamic State flag. But an American flag, I can’t understand at all,” Hedegård told the newspaper.

“I thought I had seen enough of it, and it was too much,” the neighbour who made the complaint said.

The family was ordered to stand trial for violating the 1915 ordinance, with prosecutors citing a similar case from 1934 concerning a Soviet flag that determined the rule was also valid in peacetime.

The Hedegårds were acquitted, with the argument that the flag ban was no longer legally binding.

However, that ruling was overturned by the high court last November, although no sentence was imposed given the length of the judicial procedures.

There are some exceptions to Danish flag rules – the Greenland and Faroe Islands flags, along with flags of the other Nordic countries, the EU and the UN may be flown, according to Ministry of Justice guidelines.

If permission is given to fly other countries’ flags, this is usually on condition that a Danish flag of at least equal size be hoisted alongside the foreign flag.

