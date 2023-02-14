Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Read news from:
Rasmussen and Blinken discuss Ukraine, unseasonable warm weather, Ukraine thank you video, and Danish Cold War bunker sold out. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 14 February 2023 08:20 CET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (L) speak to members of the news media before their bilateral meeting at the State Department in Washington. Photo: EPA/Michael Reynolds

Rasmussen and Blinken discuss China and Ukraine at a meeting in Washington

Ukraine was at the top of the agenda when Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen (M) met with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, on Monday in Washington.

“We are approaching the anniversary of the Russian invasion,” Rasmussen told Ritzau after the meeting. “We are at a tipping point. Everyone is expecting a Russian offensive and there are indications that it is already slowly underway. Therefore, it is important that we now stand strong and united in our support for Ukraine.”

He also spoke about the defence agreement the US and Denmark are negotiating. 

“The agreement should create the possibility of a permanent American presence, but this will not be on a massive scale,” he said. 

Danish vocab: et voldsomt omfang – a massive scale

Denmark hit by early spring warm spell 

Denmark will on Tuesday see temperatures of over 10 C for the third day in a row, as an unseasonable warm spell hits the country. 

According to TV2, the average temperature in Denmark is currently around 5C higher than normal for this time of year. 

Danish vocab: usædvanlig – unusual

‘Tak Danmark’: Ukraine posts video to thank Denmark for howitzers

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has made a rousing video thanking Denmark for sending it artillery weapons, backed by the song written to mark Denmark’s liberation from Nazi Germany.

The text to the video notes that many nations have come to Ukraine’s aid “even at a cost to their own security needs”, adding that Denmark had given Ukraine every single one of its Caesar self-propelled howitzers. 

“Our friends in Copenhagen know that Ukraine’s struggle is Europe’s struggle,” it adds. 

Danish vocab: en haubitser – a howitzer

Danish Cold War bunker museum ‘sold out until summer’

A Cold War-era bunker in the northern Danish forest is experiencing high demand after opening to the public as a museum.

A sprawling top secret Danish nuclear bunker opened to the public for the first time on Monday, shedding light on the Nordic country’s emergency provisions during the Cold War.

The underground shelter, where everything is still intact as in a time capsule, was taken out of service in 2003 and first revealed to the world in 2012.

Museum visitors can now walk two kilometres during a 90-minute tour of the bunker in North Jutland’s Roldskoven forest, but the waiting list to see the Cold War facility is considerable according to broadcaster DR.

Danish vocab: underjordisk – underground

