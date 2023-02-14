For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Rasmussen and Blinken discuss Ukraine, unseasonable warm weather, Ukraine thank you video, and Danish Cold War bunker sold out. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 14 February 2023 08:20 CET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (L) speak to members of the news media before their bilateral meeting at the State Department in Washington. Photo: EPA/Michael Reynolds
