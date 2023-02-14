Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Over 100 Danish lawmakers broke copyright laws on social media

Some 126 members of the Danish parliament broke copyright laws in 2022 by sharing music and images on social media without the owner’s permission.

Published: 14 February 2023 15:34 CET
Over 100 Danish lawmakers broke copyright laws on social media
Danish politicians broke copyright laws on social media hundreds of times in 2022, a newspaper investigation has found. File photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Over 1,000 instances of unauthorised use of copyrighted materials by Danish MPS occurred in 2022, newspaper Politiken reports based on research it conducted in collaboration with law professor Sten Schaumburg-Müller of the University of Southern Denmark.

The politicians who breached copyright came from eight different parliamentary parties, the analysis found.

When sharing images on platforms such as social media, the poster needs permission from the person who has the rights to the image. This is usually the person who took the photo or created the image in question.

According to Politiken’s count, a Danish member of parliament shared a photo without permission from the copyright holder on 956 occasions.

The remaining 94 occasions involve breaches of music copyright according to the analysis. In these instances, the politician has a special obligation to receive permission for using music on their social media accounts.

While private individuals can use music in the background of their posts, politicians are required to ask for permission according to copyright expert Morten Rosenmeier, a professor at the University of Copenhagen.

“If you are a musician and supporter of a specific political view, it might feel offensive if a politician with completely different views than those you stand for uses your music to promote their political interests,” he told Politiken.

The newspaper documented the copyright breaches by contacting either the responsible politician or the copyright holder.

Several of the politicians who breached copyright laws last year have subsequently deleted the offending posts, according to the report.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

Danish government announces winter inflation help

A new agreement on financial assistance for people struggling amid inflation was presented by the Danish government on Friday.

Published: 10 February 2023 15:31 CET
Danish government announces winter inflation help

Vulnerable elderly people are set to receive additional money under a new “inflation package” presented by the government on Friday, but critics say the deal could leave low-income families short of a vital subsidy which is set to expire.

Recipients of a benefit for which low-income elderly persons, ældrecheck, will receive an additional 5,000-kroner tax-free cash benefit in 2023 under the terms of the agreement.

Three opposition parties, the Red Green Alliance, the Conservatives and Liberal Alliance, do not back the plan and are not part of the agreement.

The deal secures 2.4 billion kroner of government spending to helping soften the impact of inflation on the Danish public. Some 1.1 billion kroner of that total is set aside for the additional elderly cheque.

“This is a helping hand. Not something that solves all problems but a remedy to help some people through a difficult time. And I’m incredibly pleased that so many parties are involved,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen told media on Friday.

The agreement also provides 300 million kroner for low-income families with children. Which families will benefit from the money and how is currently undecided and will be negotiated under the auspices of the Employment Ministry. Those talks will take place after next week’s winter break, Wammen said.

The Red Green Alliance on Thursday left talks over the agreement because it disagreed with the part related to low-income families.

The left-wing party said that it was unhappy that economically vulnerable families currently in receipt of an existing subsidy, known as børnetilskud, were not guaranteed to receive money from the 300-million-kroner fund after March 1st, when the current subsidy expires.

Wammen said on Friday that the spending plan for the 300 million kroner would not be finalised by March 1st.

“It won’t be possible to make a deal so this money can be paid out before March 1st. It will take longer. But the wish is to get the money out as quickly as possible,” he said.

The minister did not say whether families who lose the old subsidy on March 1st would receive the new inflation relief.

“We have a shared responsibility to agree on a deal as soon as possible so that vulnerable young families can see who will be eligible for the money,” he said.

Another opposition party, the Socialist People’s Party (SF) has agreed to vote for the deal but said it was critical of the part providing funding to families.

“Our criticism was and still is that the government has removed the increased subsidy which was necessary for the poorest young families before inflation took effect,” SF finance spokesperson Lisbeth Bech-Nielsen said.

But Bech-Nielsen also praised a part of the agreement that provides an additional 100 million kroner to provide activities and outings for children from vulnerable backgrounds, as well as to by essential items.

The outgoing subsidy, børnetilskud, was introduced in 2019 and is given to low-income families such as those receiving the lowest form of unemployment benefit, kontanthjælp.

A parliamentary majority for extending the subsidy no longer exists following last November’s election. It therefore expires on March 1st.

The subsidy provides between 563 and 717 kroner per child per month, depending on the benefits received by parents.

SHOW COMMENTS