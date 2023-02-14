Read news from:
Maersk ‘paid 0.27 percent’ tax in Denmark in 2021

Danish shipping giant Maersk paid just 0.27 percent in tax to the Danish state in 2021, according to a media analysis.

Published: 14 February 2023 08:34 CET
Mærsk headquarters in Copenhagen. The freight giant paid less than 0.3 percent in tax in Denmark in 2021 according to a media report. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Calculations by financial news outlet Finans, based on information provided by the Danish Tax Authority, show a remarkably low percentage paid by Maersk in tax two years ago.

The figure is lower than that reported by the company itself in its published accounts.

Maersk said that the difference is related to tax calculated in Denmark that has been paid into the Danish tax coffers.

“Maersk can confirm that the company has tax payments that take place in Denmark but, due to a lack of double taxation agreements, are paid in another country,” the company’s press communications department told Finans in a written comment.

Shipping companies in Denmark are subject to a special taxation system termed “tonnage tax” or tonnageskat by which the companies pay a set tax amount per ship. The amount is not affected by the company’s profits. The system has been in place since 2001.

This system means that shipping cargo companies are not subjected to the normal Danish business tax of 22 percent.

Maersk’s profits in 2021 were the largest ever recorded in Denmark at the time. The record was broken by Maersk itself the following year, when it registered a net profit of 203 billion kroner.

The company’s 2022 tax statement shows tax of 0.7 percent was paid in Denmark, according to Finans’ report.

But the media writes that its calculations show that actual rate the company paid last will be closer to 0.2 percent, partly because it now has fewer ships.

Broadcaster DR reported earlier in February that Maersk held meetings with Denmark’s tax and maritime authorities to advise them on how best to shield the shipping industry from the OECD’s global minimum tax deal.

The European Union approved at the end of 2022 a plan to implement a global minimum tax rate for multinational companies.

The taxation is set to take effect at the end of next year, but the maritime freight industry was eventually exempted from the arrangement.

Supermarket chain Aldi to disappear from Danish streets

Supermarket chain Aldi, has sold a large number of its stores in Denmark to other companies as it prepares to leave the Danish market.

Published: 9 February 2023 16:26 CET
The latest announcement follows confirmation in December by Norwegian-owned supermarket Rema1000, that it was to overtake 114 of the 188 Aldi stores currently open in Denmark.

On Thursday, Aldi said that it was selling an additional 11 stores to the Salling group, 4 to Lidl and 1 to Coop.

Salling owns the Føtex and Bilka stores. Coop’s chains currently include Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma, although Coop is undertaking a rebranding which will also see some of those names disappear.

Last year saw Fakta, which was one of Denmark’s largest supermarket chains with 359 stores, also make way as Coop switched focus to its 365discount brand.

The latest changes were confirmed by the companies involved via press statements.

“We look forward to reaching more customers and continuing the growth we have seen in recent years. That applies in no small part to neighbourhoods in, for example, Aarhus and Esbjerg, where we are not present today,” Netto director Braw Bakir said.

The closure of Aldi stores will mark the German company’s exit from Denmark.

The stores scheduled to close are to hold sales to clear stock as they near their closing dates.

In a statement, Aldi said that 1,750 of its 2,800 staff in Denmark would keep their jobs.

Takeover of the Aldi stores by other companies is contingent on final approval by business authorities.

