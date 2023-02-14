Read news from:
Danish mortgage volumes drop by a quarter as property market slows

The number of mortgages issued in Denmark dropped by a quarter in January, according to new figures from Statistics Danmark.

Published: 14 February 2023 13:51 CET
Home owners can sometimes benefit from restructuring their mortgages. Photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The fall shows how much Denmark’s property market has been slowed down by interest rate rises, with the number of homes being bought down at the same times as fewer people are seeking to restructure their loans. 

“Significantly fewer homes are being sold at the moment, and therefore, it goes without saying that fewer are also visiting the bank to get an offer for a mortgage,” said Sune Malthe-Thagaard, chief analyst at Totalkredit. “At the same time, there are far fewer homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who want to restructure their loan.” 

He said that as many as 200,000 home owners had already restructured their loans when interest rates started to go up in 2022, meaning most of those looking to do so had now done it. 

According Finans Danmark, the trade body for Denmark’s banks and lenders, 16,324 loan offers were made to individuals and companies in January, 25 percent lower than in January 2022. 

Brian Friis Helmer, economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, said he expected the low level of activity to continue until at least the end of this year. 

“If we look into 2023, the number of loan offers will continue to be characterised by the lower activity on the housing market, while there is also no prospect of major restructuring waves on the horizon,” he wrote. 

Restructuring often happens when interest rates change, so that it can make sense for someone to have slightly higher interest rates but reduce the total size of their loan. 

Denmark’s economy grew by 3.4 percent in 2022: statistics agency

Denmark's economy grew by a healthy 3.4 percent last year, with strong production figures for the pharmaceuticals industry in the final months of the year pushing up the final result.

Published: 14 February 2023 13:05 CET
The first preliminary GDP report from Statistics Denmark comes out about 45 days after the year is over, with the GDP number then further revised after 60 and 90 days, with the final result only ready after as long as three years. 

Niklas Praefke, chief economist at the Lederne business organisation, said that the strong growth number could be an illusion created by accounting. 

“The strong growth in the fourth quarter is largely due to a very large increase in the pharmaceutical industry’s production in December,” he said. “However, it may well turn out to cover a technical change, where production abroad is now counted at home, and thus it does not indicate a real increase in production.” 

Danske Bank’s chief economist, Las Olsen, also recommended caution before drawing any conclusions. 

“In November, Statistics Denmark registered an import of a patent worth 17 billion Danish kroner and in December production in the pharmaceutical industry increased by 46.2 percent,” he wrote.

“It could be because a Danish company to have paid for the right to production, that takes place abroad, but which is now being counted as Danish, possibly in a transaction within the same group.”

Denmark’s economy grew 1.1 percent between the third and fourth quarters of last year, beating the US’s 0.7 percent and zero percent growth in the EU as a whole. 

