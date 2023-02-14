Read news from:
17 essential phone apps to make your life in Denmark easier

From commuting to grocery shopping, mobile apps have made many of our daily tasks simpler. Here are some of the best apps to have on your phone if you live in Denmark.

Published: 14 February 2023 15:05 CET
17 essential phone apps to make your life in Denmark easier
Which Danish apps can't you live without? File photo: .Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Though some might not always fulfil their purpose, apps are essentially designed to make daily life easier and for those living in a foreign country any type of help, however big or small, is worth its weight in gold.

So, in no particular order, here are 17 apps that might prove essential for life in Denmark.

MitID

You can’t get very far in Denmark without MitID — lamentably so for many people who have had problems setting up the digital identification app since it replaced the older NemID system last year.

MitID is generally essential for access to public services, online banking and shopping online. In other words, you need it to access government service platforms like sundhed.dk (health), borger.dk (citizen services), e-Boks (secure digital post) and skat.dk (tax).

As well as this, all banks ask for MitID when logging on to their online banking services and you will need the digital ID to approve payments made to Danish online stores if you are using a Danish bank card.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

MobilePay 

MobilePay links your phone number to your bank account and is the only payment app broadly used in Denmark. The likes of Apple Pay and PayPal only really get a look in when making purchases from abroad.

MobilePay can be used to pay for things in (most) stores, physical or online. It is also used to send money to friends. After a shared meal or round of drinks, Danes typically pull out their phones and pay back whoever picked up the check. It’s also great for buying stuff at fleamarkets or market stalls anywhere in the country. 

This year MobilePay could become even more convenient with plans for a new platform compatible with similar services in Norway, Sweden and Finland. 

Logging in with MitID. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

DMI

The weather in Denmark is not particularly predictable so a good weather app is quite useful when making plans for most types of activity.

The weather forecast app developed by the Danish Meteorological Institute, DMI, has several features that prepackaged weather apps on Apple or Android phones don’t. These include more accurate location, severe weather warnings and hour-by-hour projections of how hard the wind is blowing. I use the latter of these functions a lot more than I care to admit.           

Filmstriben

Netflix, HBO Nordic and other streaming platforms are hugely popular in Denmark but did you know that with Filmstriben, you can freely stream and watch films as if borrowing them from the library?

You will need to register with your local library (using the aforementioned MitID and your Danish personal registration or CPR number), which can be done via the Filmstriben app. You then use these credentials to log in to Filmstriben and rent a film for 48 hours. The film is returned automatically, so no need to worry about late fees.

There’s a huge range of films available including documentaries, international films and kids’ films.

Rejseplanen

Going somewhere? You’ll need Rejseplanen to figure out when the next bus, train, Metro or Light Rail is leaving.

The travel planning app will break down your chosen journey and departure time from door to door, giving you the best options and telling you how long your journey will take, where you need to change trains or buses and so on.

It also displays ticketing options and can redirect you to other apps such as DSB or DOT (see below) if you need to buy a ticket, or tell you how much the journey will cost on your Rejsekort.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about new public transport prices in Denmark

DSB

If you are taking a train between cities, the DSB app (DSB is Denmark’s national rail operator) is the app you will need to buy your ticket. It can also perform Rejseplanen’s job as a journey planner and does this perfectly adequately for trips which primarily involve taking a train.

Like Rejseplanen, you can search a journey between specific addresses (not just cities or post codes), giving you an accurate time by which to leave the house. You can buy a ticket which covers travel zones, so if you need to take a bus to the railway station, for example, and the Metro to get to your final destination, the ticket in your DSB app can cover this.

DOT (or other local transport company)

For shorter journeys on local transport, you’ll need the local transport operator’s app. In Copenhagen and Zealand, this is DOT. In other parts of Denmark you’ll need: Midttrafik (Central Jutland including Aarhus), NT (North Jutland), Fynbus (Odense and Funen), Sydtrafik (South Jutland).

These apps allow you to buy tickets for local journeys and you can also use them as a planner. Beware though: You can’t wing it and think you can buy your ticket once you’ve boarded the bus or metro and you can’t start downloading it from the DOT (or other regional company) app after you’ve entered the mode of transport. If the ticket inspectors find this out, you’ll be fined heftily.

If you buy the ticket in time but your phone battery runs out, you’ll also be fined but you can appeal to have the fine withdrawn.

READ ALSO: 26 sure-fire ways to truly offend a Dane

MinSundhed

MinSundhed gives you access to your records in the public health system. You can access notes from past visits to your doctor or the hospital as well as vaccination records.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, MinSundhed also served as a record of prior coronavirus infection and testing and could be used to document vaccination status before the Coronapas (Covid health passport) app was developed.

The Coronapas app is now obsolete, but MinSundhed retains its broad value as a record of your healthcare in Denmark. You can still see your Covid records in the MinSundhed app should you wish to, or if you need them for any reason.

If you have dependent children, you can also access their records using your MinSundhed login.

MinSundhed became even more essential during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

GoMore

This is the most popular ride sharing app in Denmark and can be used to find lifts across the country or to create lifts if you are driving yourself and want to share the cost.

Some drivers will make stops on the way to pick up passengers if they have a free spot in their car, so it’s possible to travel from smaller towns even though it might be a bit more difficult to find a lift at the time you are looking for. If you are travelling between Copenhagen and Aarhus or Odense, it’s generally easy to find a lift.

Lifts are often cheaper than rail or bus tickets and can be more convenient. For example, if you find someone who is driving from Copenhagen to Aarhus via the Sjællands Odde ferry, you will have a shorter and more relaxing journey (including being able to stretch your legs on the ferry) compared to taking the train.

You can see how many other passengers have already signed up for the available lifts in the app, showing you who else will be in the vehicle. You can also view the driver’s user profile and reviews.

Additionally, GoMore can be used to rent a vehicle and even to lease one which you can then put back on the app for other users to rent, making it an option if you want to recover some of the costs of car ownership. Note you’ll need to switch between the ride sharing and rental interfaces of the app.

EasyPark (if you have a car)

If you park in the multi storey at a Danish shopping mall or at a municipal car park there’s a good chance you’ll still see people trying to figure out how to use the ticket machine, despite it being 2023.

You can skip this by downloading the EasyPark app (an alternative equivalent is ParkOne). These work using GPS or you can enter a four-digit code provided at the car park’s signage. Turn the dial to set your parking time and away you go. If you end up staying longer than you expected, you can go into the app and extend your parking without having to return to the car.

PostNord

Denmark’s main postal company PostNord gets a lot of stick but its app is definitely one of its better features.

The PostNord app is excellent for tracking parcels and you can verify your identity in the app when you pick up a package. It can also be used to pre-pay for domestic or international postage.

DRTV

If you enjoy public service broadcasting then you won’t want to miss out on the DRTV app, through which you can watch and stream the vast majority of national broadcaster DR’s output including live broadcasts, kids’ TV and news updates alongside DR drama and documentaries.

The app can suffer from a lack of user-friendliness — for example, it does not allow you to adjust the volume on certain casting devices like Chromecast, meaning you have to change the volume on the TV set. This aside, DR television is essential content for life in Denmark.

It is partly accessible from outside of Denmark: For example, we used it to watch the Queen’s traditional New Year speech while visiting family in the UK last year.

E-Boks

A popular meme account last year demonstrated the fear a notification from E-Boks can inspire in foreigners, given that messages in the secure digital mail service come in pdf form and can therefore be hard to understand if you’re new to Denmark and don’t have an option to switch the letter to English.

Despite this, having access to E-Boks on your phone can come in very handy, given it’s the primary platform on which you receive secure digital emails from your bank as well as from various public services, including the tax agency.

That way you can quickly check your E-Boks when you receive an email and take a weight off your mind when you see that what just landed in your in-tray was a regular bank statement and not something altogether more stress-inducing.

Betalingsservice

If you want to quickly set up monthly payments — for example kindergarten fees, your rent or phone contract — this can be done quickly and efficiently using the Betalingsservice app, which you will need your MitID to access. The app allows you to initiate a direct debit without having to go through your online bank, using fewer steps.

It also gives you an overview of the active payments you currently have on your current account and which payments are pending in the current month.

Reshopper

With no Danish edition of eBay, there’s not a single platform which dominates the market when it comes to finding second-hand items or selling on things to a new home, but Reshopper is an excellent option for picking up childrens’ items as well as some home wares.

If you’re looking for a baby jogger, jumpsuit (flyverdragt) or Peppa Pig toys, the Reshopper app includes listings by a good number of private sellers and can be sorted by location, meaning it’s often possible to find what you need locally. Some sellers offer postage and in some cases you might need to collect the item in person. If you’re lucky, the seller can drop off the item.

Sellers can choose whether to offer shipping and have payment processed through the app, in other cases payment is arranged between the buyer and seller. A messaging function allows arrangements to be made.

There are “Mom” and “Home” sections on the app, but it’s for baby and kids’ wares that Reshopper really comes into its own.

Other good apps for second-hand bargain hunters include DBA and Trendsales.

READ ALSO: Four websites and apps for buying and selling second hand in Denmark

Donkey Republic

Need a bike in a hurry? You can use the Donkey Republic app in Copenhagen to see where the company’s nearest short-term rental bicycle is and use the app to unlock it. Cycle to wherever you need to be, lock the bike again and make the payment through the app, which you link to your bank card.

I was once on the way across Copenhagen to take part in the city’s annual half marathon when I realised the buses weren’t running (because of the half marathon, so it really shouldn’t have come as a surprise). A spontaneous Donkey Republic rental got me to the start on time and served as a vigorous warmup before the run.

Donkey Republic bikes can get you out of a bind. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Sundhedskortet

Ever misplaced your yellow public health insurance card or sygesikringskort? This app could save you a lot of frantic searching just before you head out to your doctor’s appointment.

Log in using MitID to see a digital version of your yellow health card displayed on the app. Also very useful if you have dependent children: their card will also be displayed, meaning you won’t have to drop by another parent’s work to pick it up if you forgot to switch it between wallets that morning.

Though convenient, having the Sundhedskortet app does not mean you should throw away the physical version. Some places may be intermittently unable to scan the app.

Aarhus versus Copenhagen: The differences (and similarities) between Denmark’s two largest cities

The capital of Denmark and the biggest city in Jutland. There’s a lot more than the three-hour journey between them to distinguish the two largest Danish cities, Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Published: 13 February 2023 17:03 CET
Aarhus versus Copenhagen: The differences (and similarities) between Denmark’s two largest cities

New York or LA. Sydney or Melbourne. Oslo or Bergen. In many countries, picking between the two major cities often turns into a contest of culture, a question of lifestyle and a matter of preference. 

Copenhagen has often dominated as the most famous and influential Danish city, but Aarhus has had a run on the capital in recent years, undergoing development and growth. It was the European Capital of Culture in 2017.

Each is a quintessentially Danish city which represents the country well. I’ve spent several years living in both and can’t pick a favourite, but they each have their own distinguishing charms and features.

READ ALSO: Why Aarhus is worthy of all of the hype (2016)

Language

Once you understand Danish at almost any level you can hear the difference between the Copenhagen and Aarhus dialects.

To give an example, the Copenhagen accent (københavnsk) can put a ‘break’ or stød into the middle of a word so the tone changes during the vowel, effectively breaking pronunciation of the word into two halves. Dør (“door”) pronounced this way can sound more like dø-er.

Aarhusiansk sounds different not just in its rhythm but in certain pronunciations. For example, the letter o is replaced by the deeper å in some words, such as sort (“black”) which can sound more like sårt.

There are words and structures which are more common in one dialect than the other. In Aarhus, you’re far more likely to hear something described as træls (“tiresome, annoying, a nuisance”). When you hear træls in Copenhagen, you can probably guess with a reasonable level of confidence that the speaker is not in fact from Copenhagen, but from Aarhus or somewhere else in Jutland.

If you ask people where in Denmark they are from, a native of Aarhus might say fra Aarhus af (“from Aarhus”, but more literally “from of Aarhus”) whereas a Copenhagener will just say fra København, omitting the superfluous af.

Lakes

Copenhagen’s central lakes link neighbourhoods on one side of the city to the other, spanning from Vesterbro in the west to Østerbro in the east, with the historic Inner City and diverse Nørrebro districts also on each side of the shallow lakes.

These lakes form a breathing space in the centre of Copenhagen where hundreds of city residents use them each day to go for a walk or run. In the summer, the popular bridge Dronning Louises Bro takes the character of a park as Copenhageners sit on its rails and benches to share a beer or listen to music.

Copenhagen’s lakes. Photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

The closest literal equivalent of this in Aarhus is the section of the canal between Mindeparken and the central square Store Torv, but it’s a far less popular spot. Unlike Dronning Louises Bro, which connects two busy but distinct parts of the city, the Aarhus canal doesn’t have naturally heavy footfall.

Aarhus doesn’t have one place that immediately springs to mind when you think of a place in the city centre to go for a run, walk or to congregate within the city space. Instead, it has several alternatives: the University Park, the area around the Dokk1 library and the redeveloped harbour, and the small grassy hill on Graven street in the Aarhus Latinerkvarter “Latin Quarter”.

The latter spot, occasionally dubbed “Hipster Hill”, is a popular space to gather on warm summer evenings, just like Dronning Louises Bro in Copenhagen.

Other natural spots

Both cities are remarkably close to nature with easy access to parks, forests and the sea. Both have a botanisk have (botanical garden) and a dyrehave (“animal park”, a protected park where wild animals, particularly small deer, freely roam).

The Copenhagen versions are both somewhat larger than their counterparts in Aarhus, but all are a good size.

They also both have beaches within the city limits: Amager Strandpark and Bellevue Strand in Copenhagen; Den Permanente and Marselisborg Strand in Aarhus (the latter is home of the Uendelige bro “Infinite Bridge”).

Just outside Copenhagen, you can trek and camp in the expansive Naturpark Amager. South of Aarhus, the 7-kilometre forest belt Marselisskoven awaits.

They might be the two biggest conurbations in Denmark, but both offer fresh air and natural surroundings in spades.

Aarhus’ Infinite Bridge. Photo by Jona Troes on Unsplash

Atmosphere

It’s not easy to say something authoritative about the difference in the “vibe” between the two cities, because all individual experiences will be subjective. Mine is that Aarhus feels more laid back and relaxed and is comfortable with its status as a small city (despite being Denmark’s second largest) because it has so much to offer relative to its size: culture, nightlife, nature and more.

This hasn’t always necessarily been the case. When I first lived in Aarhus in the late 2000s, there was less to do and there seemed to be more of an inferiority complex towards Copenhagen. Aarhus has flourished since then and is now more aware of what a great place it is to be, without needing to live up to anywhere else.

As for Copenhagen: while also small on a relative scale (compared to Berlin, London or Paris), it is probably the coolest city in Scandinavia and still the place many people aspire to be.

Copenhagen feels like a big city despite its relatively diminutive size for a national capital: It has distinctive neighbourhoods with palpably different personalities, busy traffic and people in a hurry on the Metro and S-train. It’s just about big enough to swallow you up, which I don’t think you can say about Aarhus. This might not be to everyone’s taste, but I liked it. At the same time, it still feels like a very “liveable” city.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen ranked ‘best city for quality of life’ for first time in seven years (2021)

Size and infrastructure

As mentioned above, the difference in size between Copenhagen and Aarhus is an important part of what gives them distinct personalities as cities.

Aarhus has a population of 361,544 in its municipal area according to latest figures. The Copenhagen municipality is nearly twice as populous with 653,664 and if you add the population of Frederiksberg – a separate municipality but geographically part of Copenhagen – the number rises to 758,328.

Copenhagen becomes larger still when outlying municipalities, often referred to as Vestegnen (the “Western Area”) are brought into the equation as part of the Greater Copenhagen metropolitan area.

You can spend a lot longer travelling through urban sprawl in Copenhagen before reaching somewhere that looks rural. You can do this on the S-train, an equivalent of the overground rail services in London or Berlin’s S-Bahn, or on the newer Metro which recently added two new lines and is set to continue to grow.

In contrast, Aarhus has city buses and a light rail which was constructed in the 2010s, opening in 2017. It’s not universally popular but has made local transport more convenient in the part of the city it covers.

Cost of living

The worst thing about living in Copenhagen is its impenetrable rental housing market and the painfully high rent once you – after months of perseverance – find an apartment.

This situation has not been made any better by the inflation and energy crisis, although the government has limited landlords from hiking up rent in line with current inflation, capping rent increases at 4 percent.

Data shows that Copenhagen is significantly more expensive to rent housing than anywhere else in Denmark, albeit with one possible exception: Aarhus.

For those looking to rent subsidised housing (almene boliger), it can take years to get to the top of waiting lists in either Copenhagen or Aarhus. In smaller cities you might get an offer in weeks or even days.

This means many newcomers to Denmark must turn to the private rental market if they are living in either of the two main cities.

A study conducted by housing research centre Bolius in November 2020 found the cost of a 56 square-metre apartment in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district to be 8,536 kroner per month.

Aarhus was not included in the study, so direct comparison isn’t possible. In third-largest city Odense though, there is a significant saving on Copenhagen with 8,488 kroner, a similar rent to that in Nørrebro, getting you an apartment over 50 percent bigger at 82 square metres.

Anecdotally based on personal experience: it is easier to find an apartment in Aarhus than it is Copenhagen, and a little cheaper. But that makes it neither easy nor cheap, and the difference seems to be narrowing.

