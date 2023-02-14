For members
LIVING IN DENMARK
17 essential phone apps to make your life in Denmark easier
From commuting to grocery shopping, mobile apps have made many of our daily tasks simpler. Here are some of the best apps to have on your phone if you live in Denmark.
Published: 14 February 2023 15:05 CET
Which Danish apps can't you live without? File photo: .Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
LIVING IN DENMARK
Aarhus versus Copenhagen: The differences (and similarities) between Denmark’s two largest cities
The capital of Denmark and the biggest city in Jutland. There’s a lot more than the three-hour journey between them to distinguish the two largest Danish cities, Copenhagen and Aarhus.
Published: 13 February 2023 17:03 CET
