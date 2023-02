Denmark’s foreign minister to meet US counterpart

Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is meeting US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington today to discuss support for Ukraine.

“I’m nervous about where it might end up if we don’t act resolutely enough,” Rasmussen told TV2 before his departure. “The worst scenario, if Putin succeeds, is that it does not stop with Ukraine. Then there is Moldova, Georgia, and if you talk to your Baltic colleagues, there is a palpable concern.”

Danish vocab: bekymring – concern

Doctors warn of health impact of making people pay for interpreters

Doctors in Denmark are warning or the health impacts of a law brought in in 2018, requiring immigrants who have been in Denmark for more than three years to pay for their interpreters when visiting a doctor or hospital.

Melissa Lutterodt, a GP, told TV2 that foreign patients normally said they did not want an interpreter when told they would have to pay, and if one was ordered, would often not show up at appointments.

“Every time you have to inform the patients that you will order an interpreter for he next visit, which they will have to pay for, they usually say no thank you,” Lutterodt said. “And if you insist on it, most people don’t show up because they can’t afford it.”

Danish vocab: en tolk – an interpreter

Britons told to leave Denmark over late residence applications could get reprieve

A large number of British nationals who face having to leave Denmark after missing a deadline to renew residence permits after Brexit could have their cases reassessed.

Over 350 UK nationals resident in Denmark did not meet a December 31st 2021 deadline to submit applications to renew their residency permits under Denmark’s application of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

This resulted in many not having their residence permits renewed, but they may now be allowed to remain in the country after the immigration ministry said it wanted to help them.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek confirmed in a written comment to newspaper Politiken that the affected British citizens in Denmark would be given assistance with the aim of enabling them to stay in the country.

“It has always been the government’s intention to make it easy and smooth for British citizens to stay in Denmark after Brexit. That’s why we must give a helping hand to those who did not apply in time,” Bek told the newspaper.

Danish vocab: en opholdstilladelse – residency permit

Danish inflation fell to 7.7 percent in January

Consumer prices in January were 7.7 percent higher than a year prior, according to new data. The inflation figure is one percentage point lower than in December.

High inflation in late 2022 continues to show signs of slowing, according to new figures released by Statistics Denmark on Friday.

After peaking at 10.1 percent in October, inflation has now fallen in three consecutive months.

Danish vocab: forbrugerpriserne – consumer prices