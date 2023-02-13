‘Tak Danmark’: Ukraine makes video to thank Denmark for howitzers

The text to the video notes that many nations have come to Ukraine’s aid “even at a cost to their own security needs”, adding that Denmark had given Ukraine every single one of its Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

“Our friends in Copenhagen know that Ukraine’s struggle is Europe’s struggle,” it adds.

Denmark has given Ukraine all of its CAESAR self-propelled howitzers. A true friend who knows that our fight is Europe's fight. Tak, Danmark! pic.twitter.com/x4MP65Yvfo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 13, 2023

The video shows the howitzers being loaded onto transport planes, and then shows Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, meeting and shaking hands with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Playing in the background to the video is Danmarks Frihedssang, Denmark’s Song of Freedom, which was written and sung by Aksel Schiøtz in 1945 to mark Denmark’s liberation from Nazi Germany.

Denmark has given Ukraine 19 Caesar howitzers, which are produced by the French government-owned arms company Nexter Systems, and also recently said it planned to give decommissioned Leopard 1A5 tanks to Kyiv.

Caesar stands for CAmion Équipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie, or “truck equipped with an artillery system”.

