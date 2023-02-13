Read news from:
DENMARK AND UKRAINE

‘Tak Danmark’: Ukraine makes video to thank Denmark for howitzers

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has made a rousing video thanking Denmark for sending it artillery weapons, backed by the song written to mark Denmark's liberation from Nazi Germany.

Published: 13 February 2023 17:27 CET
A screenshot from the video posted by Ukraine's defence ministry. Photo: Screenshot

The text to the video notes that many nations have come to Ukraine’s aid “even at a cost to their own security needs”, adding that Denmark had given Ukraine every single one of its Caesar self-propelled howitzers. 

“Our friends in Copenhagen know that Ukraine’s struggle is Europe’s struggle,” it adds. 

The video shows the howitzers being loaded onto transport planes, and then shows Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, meeting and shaking hands with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Playing in the background to the video is Danmarks Frihedssang, Denmark’s Song of Freedom, which was written and sung by Aksel Schiøtz in 1945 to mark Denmark’s liberation from Nazi Germany. 

Denmark has given Ukraine 19 Caesar howitzers, which are produced by the French government-owned arms company Nexter Systems, and also recently said it planned to give decommissioned Leopard 1A5 tanks to Kyiv.

Caesar stands for CAmion Équipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie, or “truck equipped with an artillery system”.

MILITARY

Denmark to send decommissioned tanks to Ukraine

Denmark is to send Leopard 1A5 tanks which it had taken out of service to Ukraine, as part of donations to be made by several countries.

Published: 7 February 2023 15:10 CET
Tanks previously used by the Danish military are to be prepared and sent to Ukraine, broadcaster DR reported on Tuesday.

No specific number for the total number of tanks has been confirmed and the participating countries not specified.

But a three-figure number of older models could be donated once contributions from all countries are added up, according to the report.

A newer version of the tank, the Leopard 2 model, is currently used by the Danish military.

Denmark’s old Leopard 1A5 tanks were sold in 2010 to company FFG in northern German town Flensburg, where they are still located, DR reports.

The tanks are expected to be sent to Ukraine in the coming months.

Media in Denmark including broadcaster TV2 last week reported that 99 Danish Leopard tanks could be sent to Ukraine.

The Danish tanks were originally used during the war in the Balkans in 1994.

A director with the German company told TV2 that there had been contact with the Danish government over the tanks.

“I wouldn’t call it negotiations but we have spoken about the tanks and what we can do,” the sales director, Thorsten Peter, said.

The tanks are not currently ready for active duty and must undergo work before being used, according to Peter.

