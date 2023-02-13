Danish health organisations call for interpreter charge to be dropped

The use of interpreters in Denmark’s health services has fallen markedly since a 2018 law passed by the then-Liberal (Venstre) led government introduced charges for people who need interpretation because they do not understand Danish, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Under the law, immigrants who have been in Denmark for more than three years must pay for their interpreters when visiting a doctor or hospital.

Patients can be exempted from the charge if their doctor finds their physical and mental health prevents them from learning Danish.

The price for having an interpreter present for a doctor’s appointment is 334 kroner. If a hospitalised patient uses an interpreter, they must pay 1,675 kroner.

Experts say the charge is the direct cause of the falloff in use of interpreters in the health services.

Health service representatives say that the charge should be abolished.

“There’s no reason to believe that the need has fallen. So you can therefore become concerned, when you see these figures, that some people don’t get the interpreter support they need,” Karen Friis Bach, chair of the health committee with Danske Regioner, the national elected body for regional health services, told TV2.

“We have earlier stated that we think the interpreter charge should be abolished and I would like to repeat that,” Bach said.

The argument for the interpreter charge at the time it was brought in was that, after three years in Denmark, residents should be able to understand Danish. But it was criticised by health organisations who claimed that the charge was discriminatory and was cause inequality.

The numbers reported by TV2, which are based on an access to information request placed with health authorities, support those criticisms according to Morten Freil, the director for patients’ organisation Danske Patienter.

The numbers show that in the Greater Copenhagen region, over 75,000 interpretation services took place in 2018 compared to just over 50,000 in 2022. Data from Central Jutland, North Jutland and Zealand also all show fewer interpretations in 2022 compared to 2018.

“This large drop is exactly what we feared when this interpreter fee was introduced. It adversely affects patients of minority ethnics backgrounds and usually the most vulnerable amongst them who can’t afford an interpreter and therefore don’t ask for one,” Freil told TV2.

The deputy chair of the Danish Medical Association, Anna Mette Nathan, told TV2 “disease and health should not be used as an incentive to learn Danish”.

Melissa Lutterodt, a GP, told TV2 that foreign patients normally said they did not want an interpreter when told they would have to pay, and if one was ordered, would often not show up at appointments.

“Every time you have to inform the patients that you will order an interpreter for the next visit, which they will have to pay for, they usually say no thank you,” Lutterodt said. “And if you insist on it, most people don’t show up because they can’t afford it.”

The health minister under the previous Social Democratic single-party government, Magnus Heunicke, said the charge was justified because it was fair to expect foreigners to speak Danish after three years of free language lessons.

But it is not a simple demand for some patients, the chairperson of the Danish Society for General Practice, Bolette Friedrichsen, told TV2.

“Some of these people are illiterate and some are traumatised by being refugees. These are not high-resource people like the politicians who made this decision,” she said.

TV2 writes that current health minister Sophie Løhde declined an interview request on the subject.