TRAVEL NEWS

London was most popular destination from Copenhagen Airport last month

New figures from Copenhagen Airport show that 1.6 million passengers travelled through the airport in January, double the number from January 2022. The most popular destination was London.

Published: 10 February 2023 17:15 CET
Published: 10 February 2023 17:25 CET
Copenhagen Airport in February 2021. Passenger numbers are up with London again a popular destination. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The sharp increase in travellers between this January and last reflects the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, still in place a year ago, on travel.

“Winter months are not as busy as summer months, but it’s good to see the travel bug return,” Copenhagen Airport commercial director Peter Krogsgaard said in a statement.

“I’m pleased that we have almost twice as many passengers compared to last year, when various restrictions still affected flight traffic,” he said.

The number remains markedly lower than 2019, when just under two million passengers used CPH airport in January.

European destinations were generally the most popular for travellers from Copenhagen last month.

Along with London, Nordic capitals Stockholm and Oslo were also frequently-visited.

International routes have also started the year positively, Copenhagen Airport said. It is hoped that five new routes to be launched this year will continue to boost long haul flights.

“It’s important for us that we get more long distance routes out of Copenhagen Airport. That helps cement our position as a traffic hub in northern Europe,” Krogsgaard said.

“We expect passenger numbers to continue to rise in 2023. Travel appetite is certainly back, that is clear,” he said.

Scandinavian airline SAS has already opened a new route to New York and increased the frequency of its Shanghai service, while Air India will begin direct flights from Copenhagen to New Delhi in March.

Ethiopian Airlines is also set to open its route to Addis Ababa. That service will be the first direct flight between Copenhagen and sub-Saharan Africa for 20 years.

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL NEWS

New rail service planned through Norway, Sweden and Denmark to Hamburg

Plans for a new rail service running from Oslo and stopping in Gothenburg, Malmö and Copenhagen before arriving in Hamburg are in the works, Swedish state-owned rail operator SJ has said.

Published: 2 February 2023 12:57 CET
Published: 2 February 2023 12:57 CET

Sweden’s state-owned SJ, along with Denmark’s DSB and DB of Germany, plans to offer a new international train line which runs between the Norwegian capital Oslo and Hamburg in northern Germany. 

The planned route would run daily, departing from Oslo at 8am before making stops in Gothenburg, Malmö and Copenhagen and arriving in Hamburg at 7pm. A service departing Hamburg and terminating in Gothenburg is also planned.

The 11 hour service would be quicker than the equivalent journey using either a car and ferry connection or existing train services. 

The planned service will enter into operation in 2027. Petter Essén, head of SJ’s vehicle and traffic programme, said the route made sense as it would connect a long stretch which doesn’t have continuous train traffic. 

“Today, there is a great deal of flying between Copenhagen and Oslo and between Oslo and Gothenburg, routes that would be fine by train,” Essén told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter

Currently, the only direct trains from the Norwegian capital to other countries are services to Gothenburg and Stockholm. 

The European Commission has selected the potential line as one of ten pilot projects that will receive support. This does not mean it will receive direct funding from the EU, but it will get backing on regulations and logistics, Essén explained.

“You can get help with various regulations and the process of getting all vehicles approved in all countries,” he said.

Generally, many Swedish and Norwegian trains can only operate within Sweden and Norway, while the majority of Danish and German trains are not cleared to run in Sweden in Norway. 

The Snälltåget line between Stockholm and Berlin has also been selected to receive support from the European Commission. 

SJ also announced plans to increase the number of trains between Gothenburg and Malmö to ten per day and offer the Gothenburg-Copenhagen service all year round. It said that these plans could come to fruition by 2026 or 2027. 

