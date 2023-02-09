Supermarket chain Aldi to disappear from Danish streets

The latest announcement follows confirmation in December by Norwegian-owned supermarket Rema1000, that it was to overtake 114 of the 188 Aldi stores currently open in Denmark.

On Thursday, Aldi said that it was selling an additional 11 stores to the Salling group, 4 to Lidl and 1 to Coop.

Salling owns the Føtex and Bilka stores. Coop’s chains currently include Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma, although Coop is undertaking a rebranding which will also see some of those names disappear.

Last year saw Fakta, which was one of Denmark’s largest supermarket chains with 359 stores, also make way as Coop switched focus to its 365discount brand.

The latest changes were confirmed by the companies involved via press statements.

“We look forward to reaching more customers and continuing the growth we have seen in recent years. That applies in no small part to neighbourhoods in, for example, Aarhus and Esbjerg, where we are not present today,” Netto director Braw Bakir said.

The closure of Aldi stores will mark the German company’s exit from Denmark.

The stores scheduled to close are to hold sales to clear stock as they near their closing dates.

In a statement, Aldi said that 1,750 of its 2,800 staff in Denmark would keep their jobs.

Takeover of the Aldi stores by other companies is contingent on final approval by business authorities.