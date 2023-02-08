For members
26 sure-fire ways to truly offend a Dane
From keeping your shoes on inside someones' house to making smørrebrød with strange toppings: We don't recommend it, but you might find yourself inadvertently annoying a Dane with any one of these apparently innocuous actions.
Published: 8 February 2023 17:19 CET
Don't forget the divider. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
FOOD&DRINK
Five Danish food mistakes you only make once
Moving to Denmark can be a culture shock, no matter where you come from, whether it's the cold winters, the dislike of small talk or bureaucracy. However, you might not have expected a culture shock in your local supermarket.
Published: 7 February 2023 13:10 CET
