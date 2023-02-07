For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Danish defence minister takes leave to 'unplug', antibiotic recalled, online store reaches union deal, and rail staff report abuse. Here's some of the latest news from Denmark.
Published: 7 February 2023 07:37 CET
Minister of Defense Jakob Ellemann-Jensen (Denmark's Liberal Party) at a press conference in February. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Great Prayer Day protest, Olympics ban for Russian athletes, another stabbing, and inquiry into jailing of spy jihadi: here's the latest news from Denmark.
Published: 6 February 2023 07:37 CET
