‘Just delete it’: Danish police warn against allegation scam emails

The National Special Crime Unit (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK), which is concerned with fraud and cyber-crime as well as organised crime, issued advice on Twitter, saying it had been contacted by “many” members of the public over the fake emails.

“The recipients in these emails are accused of committing serious crimes,” NSK tweeted.

Hos #politidk får vi i øjeblikket mange henvendelser fra borgere, der har modtaget e-mails, der foregiver at komme fra Europol, en politikreds eller Rigspolitiet. Modtagerne bliver i disse mails anklaget for at begå alvorlig kriminalitet. Disse mails ER SVINDEL! Slet dem blot! pic.twitter.com/tkRg9XB0pI — National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet (NSK) (@NSK_politi) January 30, 2023

The emails include accusations of sexual assault against children and possession of child pornography.

They also claim that further action will be taken if the recipient fails to respond.

In a screenshot of one of the emails, tweeted by NSK, threats are made to send the allegations to national television stations and issue a fine of 750,000 kroner if the recipient fails to respond within 48 hours.

In another version, a fine of 75,000 euros is threatened.

Neither are addressed specifically to any individual.

Both versions of the email are full of error-strewn Danish. Examples include what appears to be auto-translated terms such as the use of “Mr.” as a form of address. Hjerteligt, literally “heartily”, is used as the sign-off instead of the normal med venlig hilsen (“with kind regards”).

One uses an address on Rue du Copenhague in Paris as the purported sender’s address of a Danish police commissioner, along with an email address that has a gmail username.

A screenshot from a scam email claiming to be from police in Denmark.

A screenshot from a scam emails claiming to be from police in Denmark.

The scam emails claim to be from Europol, a regional Danish police department or the National Police (Rigspolitiet), NSK said.

“These mails are scams! Just delete them!”, it said in the tweet.

READ ALSO: Elderly Danes lose a million kroner to telephone ‘spoofing’ scammers