Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

‘Just delete it’: Danish police warn against allegation scam emails

Scam emails which include serious allegations and demands for large sums of money should be flatly ignored according to a Danish police special crime division.

Published: 7 February 2023 16:54 CET
'Just delete it': Danish police warn against allegation scam emails
A screenshot from a fake email which purports to be from Danish police and accuses the recipient of serious crimes. A special crime division in the Danish police has alerted the public and advised the emails be immediately deleted.

The National Special Crime Unit (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK), which is concerned with fraud and cyber-crime as well as organised crime, issued advice on Twitter, saying it had been contacted by “many” members of the public over the fake emails.

“The recipients in these emails are accused of committing serious crimes,” NSK tweeted.

The emails include accusations of sexual assault against children and possession of child pornography.

They also claim that further action will be taken if the recipient fails to respond.

In a screenshot of one of the emails, tweeted by NSK, threats are made to send the allegations to national television stations and issue a fine of 750,000 kroner if the recipient fails to respond within 48 hours.

In another version, a fine of 75,000 euros is threatened.

Neither are addressed specifically to any individual.

Both versions of the email are full of error-strewn Danish. Examples include what appears to be auto-translated terms such as the use of “Mr.” as a form of address. Hjerteligt, literally “heartily”, is used as the sign-off instead of the normal med venlig hilsen (“with kind regards”).

One uses an address on Rue du Copenhague in Paris as the purported sender’s address of a Danish police commissioner, along with an email address that has a gmail username.

A screenshot from a scam email claiming to be from police in Denmark.

A screenshot from a scam emails claiming to be from police in Denmark.

The scam emails claim to be from Europol, a regional Danish police department or the National Police (Rigspolitiet), NSK said.

“These mails are scams! Just delete them!”, it said in the tweet.

READ ALSO: Elderly Danes lose a million kroner to telephone ‘spoofing’ scammers

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Domestic helper suspected of stealing valuables and cash from older adults in Copenhagen

A 31-year-old female domestic helper is suspected of having stolen cash and jewellery from elderly citizens and withdrawn money from their Dankorts in the amount of over 50,000 kroner.

Published: 29 January 2023 09:46 CET
Domestic helper suspected of stealing valuables and cash from older adults in Copenhagen

The woman was arrested on Saturday and charged with theft and information fraud. There are ten victims in the case.

The police suspect the woman of having stolen from citizens whose homes she has visited as part of her work as a domestic worker in various places in Copenhagen.

“She has worked as a domestic helper and has been in people’s homes as an employee,” Bjarke Dalsgaard, deputy police inspector at Copenhagen police, said.

According to the police, the woman has stolen jewellery and cash on ten occasions. In addition, she has stolen debit cards in four cases and withdrawn money using them. The money that has been withdrawn alone adds up to a value of 52,000 kroner.

Copenhagen police received the first report of theft in the case at the beginning of 2022.

According to the police, the 31-year-old domestic helper admitted to one instance of crime (the theft of around 400 kroner) but pleaded not guilty regarding the remaining 13.

SHOW COMMENTS