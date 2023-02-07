For members
Five Danish food mistakes you only make once
Moving to Denmark can be a culture shock, no matter where you come from, whether it's the cold winters, the dislike of small talk or bureaucracy. However, you might not have expected a culture shock in your local supermarket.
Published: 7 February 2023 13:10 CET
Be sure to put flour in your bread and icing sugar in your cake. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
READERS REVEAL: What are the barriers to a successful relationship with a Dane?
We've had more than 100 responses to our survey on the cultural challenges faced by foreigners in long-term relationships with Danes. Here's what you had to say.
Published: 27 January 2023 10:42 CET
