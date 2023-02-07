Read news from:
Carlsberg expects ‘challenging 2023’ following Russia exit

Danish brewer Carlsberg warned Tuesday that 2023 would be another "challenging year" as it reported increased revenues but swung to a net loss owing to its exit from Russia.

Published: 7 February 2023 09:34 CET
Danish brewery Carlsberg says it expects 2023 to be challenging despite increased revenues overall last year. File photo: Erik Refner/Ritzau Scanpix

“The development of the war in Ukraine and the impact on our business remain highly uncertain, as is the Covid-19 recovery in China, including consumer off-take during the Chinese New Year celebrations,” the company said in its earnings report.

Revenue for the global beer maker came in at 70.26 billion Danish kroner ($10.1 billion) for 2022, up 16.9 percent from the year before.

The revenue growth was just short of analysts expectations, who had pencilled in 70.43 billion kroner according to a Bloomberg survey and 70.44 billion kroner according to one by Factset.

Carlsberg reported a net loss of 1.06 billion kroner for the year, which was impacted by writedowns of 10.74 billion kroner.

The company earned a net profit of 6.85 billion kroner in 2021.

Russia accounted for nine percent of Carlsberg’s profits in 2021, but the group decided to sell its operations there, joining an exodus of foreign businesses following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against the country.

Meanwhile the company reported an adjusted net profit of 9.69 billion kroner, beating analyst expectations which were 7.73 billion kroner or 7.65 billion kroner, according surveys by Bloomberg and Factset respectively.

The company also warned that rough seas were ahead and said that “2023 will be another challenging year.”

“Due to our and our suppliers’ rolling hedging, last year’s commodity and energy price increases will have a significant impact on our 2023 cost of sales and logistics costs,” Carlsberg said.

The Danish brewery employs around 40,000 people globally and 1,500 in Denmark, according to its website.

BUSINESS

Danish online store agrees long-awaited union deal with drivers

Danish online supermarket Nemlig.com has reached an agreement for working terms for its drivers with the trade union 3F Transport.

Published: 6 February 2023 17:18 CET
The two sides confirmed the new agreement in a statement on Monday.

Nemlig grew considerably as a business during the Covid-19 pandemic as large numbers of supermarket customers chose to have their groceries delivered instead of going to physical stores.

But the online supermarket has courted controversy over reports its parent company Intervare undepaid drivers.

Under the new agreement, Nemlig will be able to hire its own drivers. The company said in the statement that it will implement new terms for existing subcontracted drivers under the same conditions.

The deal with the union covers drivers’ salaries, pensions, overtime and other working terms.

“It was crucial that 3F Transport has now agreed to give us a deal that is adapted to our reality, which is necessary to run an online business like Nemlig.com competitively,” CEO Stefan Plenge said in the statement.

“We have got the full package and we are very pleased with it,” he said.

The agreement means that 3F now withdraws a notice of planned strike action by the transport companies that work alongside Nemlig.

