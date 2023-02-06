For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Great Prayer Day protest, Olympics ban for Russian athletes, another stabbing, and inquiry into jailing of spy jihadi: here's the latest news from Denmark.
Published: 6 February 2023 07:37 CET
Protesters hold posters reading "Save our Holiday" as they gather on Christiansborg Square in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Emil Helms, Ritzau Scanpix/AFP
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Copenhagen to trial four-day work week, Danske Bank loss after US fines, Copenhagen to offer physiotherapy without referral, and a new sleeper from Copenhagen to Berlin. Here's the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 3 February 2023 07:54 CET
