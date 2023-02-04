Read news from:
Denmark opposes Russia athletes competing at Olympics under neutral flag

The Danish government said on Friday it opposed Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which the International Olympic Committee is considering despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 4 February 2023 12:28 CET
Paris Olympics 2024
The IOC has said it is examining a "pathway" for Russians to take part in the summer Games, competing under a neutral flag. File Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Since the invasion in February 2022, Russians and Belarusians have been banned from most international sporting events.  Ukraine wants to keep it that way and ban Russian athletes from competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

But the IOC has said it is examining a “pathway” for Russians to take part in the summer Games, competing under a neutral flag.

“It is Denmark’s official position, and it is my position as a minister, that we must not waver in our relations with Russia,” Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt told Danish news agency Ritzau.

“Russia must be excluded from all international sport as long as their attack on Ukraine continues,” he added.

The minister stressed that “this also applies to Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag. It is completely incomprehensible that there seems to be doubt about holding to that in the IOC.”

While several countries, notably in eastern Europe, opposed the proposal, the United States said on Thursday it was in favour, as long as it was “absolutely clear” that the athletes were not representing the Russian or Belarusian states or their symbols.

The Danish and Norwegian Olympic committees had already said they were against the idea.

Denmark ‘considering’ new military donations to Ukraine

Danish Minister of Defence Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has not ruled out additional donations of military equipment to Ukraine after the Nordic country recently agreed to send artillery pieces to Kyiv.

Published: 1 February 2023 07:26 CET
Denmark 'considering' new military donations to Ukraine

Ellemann-Jensen stated in an email to news wire Ritzau that further donations could come into play following a visit to Black Sea city Mykolaiv earlier this week.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also took part in the visit to Mykolaiv, where Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky was present.

“Denmark has just made a large donation to Ukraine in the form of all of the army’s artillery. Something the Ukrainians themselves requested, and that we can be proud of,” Ellemann-Jensen wrote.

“Having said that, there is no doubt there will be a need for more Danish support for Ukraine,” he said.

“Denmark is continuously considering donations of military material as well as financing and other material that can support Ukraine’s battle against Russia,” he said.

Ellemann-Jensen has previously said that Denmark is not currently planning to send Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. That remains the minister’s position, Ritzau writes.

In his daily evening speech to Ukraine following the Danish visit to Mykolaiv, Zelensky suggested that Copenhagen could be willing to send tanks.

“I naturally thanked Denmark for its military support, for significantly strengthening our artillery and for its willingness to join the tank coalition,” Zelensky said.

“We talked about tanks today, and I don’t want to go into detail about it, but I really think that in the near future we can get some equipment one way or another,” he added. 

Frederiksen said following the visit that tanks had been discussed but did not make any promises regarding Danish tanks.

Denmark said in January that it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, including some still on order.

