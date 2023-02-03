For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Copenhagen to trial four-day work week, Danske Bank loss after US fines, Copenhagen to offer physiotherapy without referral, and a new sleeper from Copenhagen to Berlin. Here's the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 3 February 2023 07:54 CET
Politicians at Copenhagen's city hall have voted to trial a four-day week next year. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
No extra booster dose, school to trial four-day week, PostNord to document failed deliveries, and mortgage arrears on the rise. Here are some of the main stories from Denmark.
Published: 2 February 2023 08:37 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments