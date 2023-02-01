Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORK PERMITS

‘One in four’ Danish companies reliant on foreign labour

More than half Danish companies employ foreign labour and one in four say they could not run their company without them, according to a member survey of 1,255 company managers by the Lederne management union.

Published: 1 February 2023 09:33 CET
'One in four' Danish companies reliant on foreign labour
Computer programmers and managers at the Copenhagen startup AthGene back in 2015. Photo: David Leth Williams/Ritzau Scanpix

Of the 1,255 members who replied to the survey, 759 said they employed foreign workers and 354, more than one in four, said that these workers were essential to their business.

“This tells us that we cannot run Denmark without foreign labour, so it is not a discussion whether we need foreign labor or not. We have it, and we need more of it,” Bodil Nordestgaard Ismiris, the union’s managing director, told the Politiken newspaper.

“That’s why the message from us is that we must do away with all these weird rules which mean that today in Denmark we actually expel many well-functioning, well-integrated people because of some very strange arguments. We have to understand in Denmark that every time we do that, we shoot ourselves in the foot,” she said.

In November, there were 365,031 foreign nationals employed in Denmark, nearly double the 181,567 who were working in the country ten years ago. 

According to Nordestgaard Ismiris, more than 60,000 job offers have had to be withdrawn in Denmark over the past six months because the positions could not be filled. 

Denmark’s three-party centre coalition has announced that it wants to lower the minimum salary threshold for work permits, so long as unemployment is low.

READ ALSO: What do we know about Denmark’s plans to relax work permit rules?

Danish companies are currently reporting record numbers of unfilled positions, with an analysis by the Economic Council of the Labour Movement predicting that if current trends continue Denmark will be short of 99,000 skilled workers. 

Despite this, Employment Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen, from the Social Democrats is concerned that loosening Denmark’s strict work permit rules too much risks unemployed people in Denmark being kept out of jobs by foreign labour, telling Politiken she would prioritise getting people already in Denmark who are unemployed into jobs.

The rules would only be loosened, she said, at times when unemployment is particularly low. 

Mohammad Rona, immigration spokesperson for the Social Democrat’s government partners, the Moderates, wants to launch a broader critical review of Danish work permit rules.

“There are some rules in this country where logic does not prevail, unfortunately. It is my opinion that we should have looked at – and potentially tightened up – rules that prevent good companies from keeping their good employees”, he has told Politiken.

Discussions over the bill are ongoing behind the scenes, and the new work permit bill is expected to be finalised in February. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

READER QUESTION: Do Denmark’s residency rules allow you to take a side job?

A reader asked about what the rules are for taking a second side job if you have a work permit or residency permit in Denmark. Here are the rules.

Published: 30 January 2023 09:21 CET
READER QUESTION: Do Denmark's residency rules allow you to take a side job?

READER QUESTION: If I came in pre-Brexit on the grounds of self sufficiency, and I’m on a temporary residency permit, am I allowed to do a bit of self employed work to top my funds up?

For this reader, the rules are quite clear.

“A temporary residence permit granted according to the Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit) also includes the right to work in Denmark – even though the person has resided in Denmark on grounds of sufficient resources or as an economically inactive person,” the Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), told The Local via email. 

But for other non-EU citizens, here under one of Denmark’s many job schemes, such as the Fast-track scheme, Pay limit scheme, and the Positive lists, or under the various researcher schemes, the rules are more complicated. 

READ ALSO: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

You are generally allowed to get a second job, but you may have to apply for a separate work permit for paid sideline employment, (find information from SIRI here), and also fulfil various conditions. 

If you are a researcher with a permit under the Researcher scheme or the Researcher track under the Fast-track scheme, a Guest researcher, a PhD student, a performing artist or a professional athlete or coach, you are allowed to take up unlimited sideline employment without needing to apply for an additional work permit for sideline employment. 

If, however, you are employed as a researcher under the Pay Limit Scheme, then you have to apply for a special work permit for sideline employment.

People who received their residency permits under the Jobseeker scheme are not eligible for a sideline employment permit. 

For the other job schemes, you need to apply for a separate work permit for paid sideline employment, find information from SIRI here.

“For sideline employment, the salary must be the standard one for the job, and within the same area of ​​work as the main occupation,” SIRI said. 

For example, a musician might want a permit for sideline employment as an instructor at an academy of music, or a doctor might want a permit for sideline employment to teach at a medical school. 

You can be granted a sideline permit for as long as as the duration of your main work permit. 

If you lose your sideline job, you must inform SIRI. If you lose the main job that is the basis for your main work permit, your sideline job permit is automatically invalidated. 

SHOW COMMENTS