Denmark rated world’s least corrupt country in index

Denmark has been named the least corrupt country in the world for the fifth time in an annual index – but that does not mean the Nordic country is corruption free, according to a representative from the organisation behind the ranking.

Published: 31 January 2023 14:37 CET
Denmark has retained its spot at the top of a global anti-corruption perceptions list. File photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Global anti-corruption agency Transparency International has placed Denmark as the country with the best record in its analysis of the perceived level of corruption in the public sector in a range of countries.

In the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranking, countries are given a score from 0 to 100 with a higher number representing a better ranking. Denmark was given 90, two points better than last year’s total of 88.

“This is hugely pleasing because the points on which we have improved a little are related to some core things such as that people abroad can perceive that when you want to do business in Denmark, you don’t need money out of your pocket for bribes, and that there is a good and healthy business environment in Denmark,” the chairperson of Transparency International Denmark, Jesper Olsen, said in a statement.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is the most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world and measures how corrupt experts and businesspeople perceive each country’s public sector to be, based on a minimum of three data sources drawn from institutions including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Scores given to individual countries are based on various sources related to perception in different countries. No Danish responses or perceptions are used to calculate Denmark’s score.

Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg (joint tenth place) complete the top 10 after Denmark.

The UK ranks joint 18th with Belgium and Japan on a score of 73, just ahead of France with 72. The United States is 24th and scores 69 points.

Although Denmark’s score in the index is high and has been so consistently over a number of years, this does not mean there is no corruption in Denmark, Olsen said to national broadcaster DR.

“There is corruption in Denmark. Our index tells us something about how the level of corruption in Denmark is perceived and the experiences people abroad have of doing business with Danish authorities and officials,” he said.

No country has achieved a perfect score on the index – an unlikely outcome, he noted. Nevertheless, Denmark could still improve its score by “recognising there are some areas that need preventative work,” he said.

“Denmark is known to be one of the countries where there isn’t even a strategy for preventing corruption,” he said.

The country is not particularly robust in relation to its politicians, he also said.

“Denmark is one of the countries where, for example, it’s easiest to cover up financial transactions to politicians,” he told DR.

Denmark tops list of world’s least corrupt countries

Denmark has been placed at the top of the list of the least corrupt countries in the world in the latest annual Transparency International index for perceived corruption.

Published: 25 January 2022 13:58 CET
Danish parliament Christiansborg. Denmark has again topped a global ranking for low perceived corruption levels.
Danish parliament Christiansborg. Denmark has again topped a global ranking for low perceived corruption levels. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

New Zealand and Finland share with Denmark the desirable position as the world’s least corrupt country on the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), released by anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International on Tuesday.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

In an additional feature to previous years, the 2022 index looks at which countries have become more – and less – corruption plagued over the last decade.

Denmark’s score of 88/100 puts it joint first on the index. A 10-year track of Denmark’s performance over the last decade shows its highest score was 92 in 2014, and that this year’s ranking is unchanged from 2020.

After Denmark, New Zealand and Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany complete the top 10.

With an average score of 66 out of 100, Western Europe and the EU still tops the CPI, but progress in recent years has plateaued, Transparency International states in its report.

The Covid-19 pandemic has threatened transparency and accountability across the region, leaving no country unscathed and exposing worrying signs of backsliding among even the region’s best performers, the report states.

Countries with well-protected civil liberties generally score higher on the CPI, while countries who violate civil liberties tend to score lower, Transparency International writes.

But even at the top end of the index, countries are failing to improve their records on public sector corruption, according to the report.

“Countries in Western Europe and the European Union continue to wrestle with transparency and accountability in their response to Covid-19, threatening the region’s clean image,” Transparency International writes.

The index also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had been used in some countries as an excuse to “curtail basic freedoms and side-step important checks and balances”.

“In authoritarian contexts where control rests with a few, social movements are the last remaining check on power. It is the collective power held by ordinary people from all walks of life that will ultimately deliver accountability,” CEO Daniel Eriksson said on the Transparency International website.

According to the index, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption in the last decade. Two-thirds of countries scored below 50, indicating that they have serious corruption problems, while 27 countries are at their lowest score ever.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is the most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world and measures how corrupt experts and businesspeople perceive each country’s public sector to be, based on a minimum of three data sources drawn from institutions including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

