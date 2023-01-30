Read news from:
SCHOOLS

Danish island to give free hot school dinners to all children

The island municipality of Læsø has announced it will provide free meals to all children who go to schools run by the local authority.

Published: 30 January 2023 16:15 CET
Illustration photo. Danish municipality Læsø has become the first to trial free hot lunches for all students. Photo by Anton Murygin on Unsplash

Læsø Municipality has confirmed that it will serve free hot meals to all of its schoolchildren, broadcaster DR reports.

The arrangement will run on an initial one-year trial basis. Its overall objective is to improve wellbeing and learning for school students, DR writes.

“There’s no doubt that it’s harder to get into fights with each other when you’ve just been sitting down to eat pizza together. Shared mealtimes create more calm, wellbeing and a better learning environment,” Læso School’s headteacher Henrik Mogensen told the broadcaster.

According to the national confederation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL), Læsø is the first local authority in Denmark to bring in a free school lunch scheme.

The new scheme will also mean that students will be able to sit with friends from other classes to eat their lunches. Before, classes sat together during lunch.

The cost of the free lunch scheme to the municipality will be around 500,000 kroner, DR writes.

“This is a really good initiative. Research suggests that an healthy and varied meal during school time can promote the wellbeing and health of students,” Dorte Ruge, a researcher in applied schooling at the UCL University College in Southern Denmark, told DR.

“When you are gathered for meals, that can give better relations between students, teachers and educational staff,” she said.

SCHOOLS

Copenhagen avoids price rises to remain Europe’s cheapest city for international schools

Copenhagen remains the cheapest city in Europe and one of the cheapest in the world for international schools, according to a study comparing internationals schools across four continents.

Published: 19 January 2023 14:52 CET
For the third time, Copenhagen was ranked as having the cheapest international schools in Europe, in research from The International Schools Database. Copenhagen was also given top ranking in 2019 and 2020.

Copenhagen was placed 73rd out of 76 cities for the cost of international schooling (the more expensive the city, the higher on the list), with only Casablanca, Cape Town and Ipoh – Perak in Malaysia being cheaper. In Europe, Copenhagen was 31st out of 31.

The research compared 76 cities in 50 countries in 2022. Some schools that didn’t disclose their prices were not included.

Out of the 76 cities included in this year’s study, the average price of international school increased in 43 cities. Copenhagen was one of eight cities where the average price slightly reduced. 

The study showed that in 2022, the average yearly price for an international school in Copenhagen was 4,138 euros. The lowest yearly price was 3369 euros and the highest price was 17,468 euros per year.

The price range is smaller compared to other cities with just one school exception, costing 17,468 euros per year.

“In Denmark, both public and private schools (which includes international schools) are all subsidised by the government. This explains why education is so affordable – comparatively speaking – in a country with a reputation for a high cost of living,” Andrea Robledillo, co-founder of the International Schools Database, said in a comment.

Copenhagen’s consistent placing as the cheapest city in Europe for international schools can also be seen as encouraging given a significant number of locations saw prices go up in the latest analysis.

“Of the 76 cities included in this year’s analysis, 43 showed an increase in median price since last year. In most cases this increase was marginal or below 10 percent, however the median price in certain cities increased beyond this,” including a 17 percent and 16 percent rise in Istanbul and Vienna respectively, Robledillo noted.

A screenshot showing Copenhagen’s position near the bottom of the list of the cost of international schools by city. Graph: www.international-schools-database.com

Switzerland came out as the most expensive country in Europe for international schools. The Swiss cities Zurich, Lausanne-Vaud and Geneva have prices between 21,000 euros and 26,000 euros per year.

New York was most expensive overall, with international schools costing an average of 39,500 euros per year and the most expensive costing 57,000 euros per year.

The average price for the cheapest international school in Ipoh – Perak in Malaysia – only added to the survey this year – was 2,419 euros. 

