NATO

Turkey summons Danish envoy over Koran burnings

Turkey summoned Denmark's ambassador on Friday to condemn Copenhagen for allowing a far-right extremist to burn Korans over Ankara's refusal to let Sweden and Finland join NATO.

Published: 28 January 2023 14:46 CET
Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan speaks near the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen, on January 27, 2023. Photo: Sergei GAPON/AFP

Anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish dual national, first burnt a copy of the Muslim holy book near a mosque in the Danish capital and then a second copy outside the Turkish embassy.

A decision by Swedish police to allow Paludan to stage a similar protest in Stockholm prompted Turkey to postpone planned NATO accession talks with Sweden and Finland.

The US and French embassies in Ankara warned their citizens of an increased risk of reprisal attacks in Turkey.

“In the wake of recent Quran-burning incidents in Europe, the US government cautions its citizens of possible retaliatory attacks by terrorists against places of worship in Turkey,” said the US embassy.

“Terrorists could attack with little or no warning, targeting places of worship or places Westerners frequent,” the embassy added, urging people to stay alert and avoid crowds.

The French embassy sent an email telling its citizens in Turkey to be “highly vigilant” and underlined the US warnings.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the Danish ambassador was summoned to protest at his country’s “unacceptable” attitude towards Paludan’s actions.

“We strongly condemn the decision to grant permission for this provocative act, which clearly constitutes a hate crime,” the Turkish diplomatic source told reporters.

‘Open democracy’

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen confirmed the envoy had been summoned. He said Copenhagen enjoyed “good relations with Ankara — and this doesn’t change that”.

“Our job is to explain to Turkey the conditions that prevail in Denmark with our open democracy, and make them understand that there is a difference between Denmark as a country — our people as a whole — and individuals who hold a wide range of views,” he said.

Paludan vowed on Friday to stage weekly actions involving the Koran until Turkey approves Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership.

Swedish leaders have strongly condemned Paludan’s action but defended their country’s broad acceptance of free speech.

Last year, Finland and Sweden broke with decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bids to join NATO must be approved by all 30 members of the alliance.

Turkey and fellow NATO member Hungary are the only members that have yet to ratify the two applications by votes in parliament.

Hungary’s parliament is expected to ratify the two bids next month.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Biden thanks Denmark for sending weapons to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has thanked Denmark for a recent donation of artillery to Ukraine.

Published: 26 January 2023 12:45 CET
During a press briefing on Wednesday, Biden expressed thanks for “all members of the coalition” helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

“Denmark and Estonia are sending howitzers,” Biden continued.

The comments by the US President came during a briefing in which he announced that the United States is to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Denmark’s government last week decided to donate each of the Danish military’s 19 French-produce Caesar howitzers to Kyiv.

The donation means that Denmark has given away a component of its 1st Brigade, which it was building up in accordance with an agreement with Nato, according to news wire Ritzau.

But a replacement could soon be received by the Danish armed forces, Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said last week during a visit to the Ramstein military base in Germany.

“We are very, very close to planning replacement purchases for this. And I hope we can announce soon,” the minister said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Germany will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden spoke by telephone to government leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.

