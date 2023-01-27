For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
A rare day of sunshine, a major fire in Copenhagen, and energy companies forced to 'give back' a billion kroner are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 27 January 2023 08:45 CET
Firefighters responded "massively" to a fire in western Copenhagen. (File photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson)
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Broad support for women's conscription, 'massive' issues at psychiatric centre that treated Field's shooter, and poor marks from NATO for Danish defense are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 26 January 2023 08:39 CET
