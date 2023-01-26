For members
How many public holidays does Denmark have compared to other countries?
Denmark’s government wants to reduce the number of public holidays on the national calendar by one from 2024 onwards. But does the Nordic country have more or fewer days off than other countries in Europe?
Published: 26 January 2023 15:46 CET
Springtime public holidays could become scarcer in Denmark. Are other countries better off? File photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark cuts back on ‘positive list’ of jobs eligible for work permits
Denmark has cut 15 job titles from its two positive lists of in-demand professions or trades eligible for work permits.
Published: 24 January 2023 16:54 CET
