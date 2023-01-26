Biden thanks Denmark for sending weapons to Ukraine

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Biden expressed thanks for “all members of the coalition” helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

“Denmark and Estonia are sending howitzers,” Biden continued.

The comments by the US President came during a briefing in which he announced that the United States is to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Denmark’s government last week decided to donate each of the Danish military’s 19 French-produce Caesar howitzers to Kyiv.

The donation means that Denmark has given away a component of its 1st Brigade, which it was building up in accordance with an agreement with Nato, according to news wire Ritzau.

But a replacement could soon be received by the Danish armed forces, Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said last week during a visit to the Ramstein military base in Germany.

“We are very, very close to planning replacement purchases for this. And I hope we can announce soon,” the minister said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Germany will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden spoke by telephone to government leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.