TELL US: What are the secrets of a successful relationship with a Dane?

Many people who get together with a Dane find Danish culture is more foreign and trickier to handle than they at first thought. We'd love to hear about how readers in relationships with Danes have learned to manage the cultural divide.

Published: 25 January 2023 15:21 CET
A summers day by the canal in Copenhagen. Photo: Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

Obviously, the cultural differences which crop up will vary depending on whether you, the non-Danish partner, are from Belgium or Brazil, Germany or Ghana, Shanghai or Sweden, but we want to collect as many experiences of relationships with Danes, and as much advice for other foreigners, as possible. 

