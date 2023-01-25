Danish police go for walk with sleeping children in prams after kindergarten evacuation

Police in Copenhagen followed a parents’ golden rule on Tuesday when they took care not to wake sleeping children after evacuating their kindergarten.

The police and fire services in Copenhagen evacuated an integrated school, kindergarten and creche in the Frederiksberg district after a strong gas smell was detected in the vicinity.

At the time of the evacuation, some of the little ones from the creche (vuggestue) were taking their afternoon naps, resulting in an unusual task for law enforcement.

Several officers took sleeping children for a walk in their prams, police said on Twitter and posted a photo of the “pram patrol”.

En kraftig gaslugt gjorde i går, at vi sammen med @HBeredskab evakuerede eleverne fra Skolen på Nyelandsvej og børnene i den integrerede institution ved siden af. Både elever og de mindste, som var midt i middagsluren, blev taget med over til Frederiksberg Centret #politidk pic.twitter.com/3YhzWycTPH — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) January 25, 2023

Students from the school also accompanied officers on the walk to the nearby Frederiksberg Center shopping mall, according to the police tweet.

“Nobody was hurt but because this might nevertheless be a dramatic experience, our local police and Copenhagen Fire Department will this week visit both the school and kindergarten to follow up and talk to the children again,” police said in a second tweet.

The source of the leak was found to be a cable which was subsequently dug up to stop the leakage, broadcaster DR earlier reported.