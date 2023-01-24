Read news from:
Covid-19: Danish research finds improved protection from updated vaccine

Denmark’s infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) says that a second booster or “fourth dose” with an updated form of the Covid-19 vaccine will significantly improve protection against the virus.

Published: 24 January 2023 14:28 CET
A file photo of a person receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in Denmark. A study by national agency SSI found improved protection from vaccines updated to target newer subvariants. File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The fourth dose will offer markedly better protection than if a person has only received a “third” dose or single booster jab, SSI said in a press statement.

SSI researchers, working with colleagues from the other Nordic countries, have analysed the effect of the additional booster jab with the vaccine, which has been updated in line with newer dominant subvariants of the coronavirus.

When the Danish population was first vaccinated against Covid-19, the vaccines were designed to offer protection against the original form of the virus, SSI writes.

But newer variants have made the original vaccines less effective. The updated vaccines are designed to have the best possible effect against both the original variant as well as the Omicron variant.

There are currently two versions of the updated vaccine. One is adapted towards the BA.1 Omicron subvariant, with another adapted to the BA.4-5 subvariant.

In the Nordic countries, the updated vaccines were offered during autumn 2022 to all persons over the age of 50 in Denmark and Sweden, over 60 in Finland and over 65 in Norway.

A fourth dose with the BA.1-updated version reduced the risk of hospitalisation with Covid-19 by 74 percent and the risk of death by 80 percent compared to the third dose, SSI found.

The BA.4-5 updated version reduced the risk of hospitalisation by 81 percent and the risk of death by 78 percent.

The latter of the two updated versions (BA.4-5) was found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation with Covid-19 by 32 percent compared to the BA-1 version.

“This is maybe not so surprising because BA.4-5 subvariants were dominant in autumn 2022,” SSI head of department Anders Hviid said in the statement.

“But I think we are among the first [countries] to be able to measure this based on the large quantities of data we have available from working across four countries,” he said.

The research was supported by the EU’s European Medicines Agency (EMA).

SSI notes that the frequency of hospitalisation and particularly death due to Covid-19 was very low after both the third and fourth doses of the vaccine.

The academic paper resulting from the study can be read in English here.

Danish health authorities say no need for new Covid-19 vaccination programme

The Danish public is sufficiently protected against Covid-19 through vaccination at the current time, meaning there is no need for a renewed vaccine programme at the current time, the Danish Health Authority said on Friday.

Published: 6 January 2023 17:07 CET
The Health Authority said in a statement on Friday that it did not consider additional vaccinations to be necessary at the current time.

“Uptake for vaccinations for both influenza and Covid-19 during the autumn vaccination campaign was very high – especially for the most vulnerable groups – and the protection against illness and death provided by the Covid-19 vaccines is still very good,” the authority said.

“At the current time, there is therefore no sign of falling immunity and need for more vaccinations,” it stated.

The announcement from the Health Authority comes at a time when Covid-19 infections in Denmark are reported to be increasing.

Older age groups in particular have seen rising infection numbers in recent weeks. A weekly trend report published national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) on Thursday said that the overall death rate in Denmark in recent weeks had been higher than expected.

SSI said this winter’s “triple epidemic” — widespread infections with Covid-19, influenza, and RSV — are likely to blame, having hit elderly populations particularly hard. 

Despite this, no additional booster vaccinations are needed beyond those already available, the Danish Health Authority said.

More vaccination may, however, become relevant later in the winter. The Health Authority said in the statement that it was following data related to vaccine effectiveness closely, especially in relation to older and vulnerable groups.

Health authorities continue to emphasise the importance of staying home if you feel sick. 

Elderly persons and those at risk of serious illness with Covid-19 are advised to keep a lateral flow (rapid) test at home so that they can access treatment quickly if they are infected, the Health Authority said in the statement.

