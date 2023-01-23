Read news from:
ENERGY

Electricity prices drop in Denmark to help reduce inflation

Lower electricity prices are partly to thank for a reduced inflation rate in Denmark in December, a new index shows.

Published: 23 January 2023 10:29 CET
The price of electricity has fallen in Denmark since late 2022. Inflation is also showing signs it will decline this year. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The index, which takes into account EU consumer prices, was released by national agency Statistics Denmark on Monday.

December’s figure for inflation in Denmark was calculated to be 9.6 percent, meaning consumer prices were 9.6 percent higher compared to 12 months prior. The figure in November was slightly lower at 9.7 percent.

Further evidence of falling inflation in Denmark is a welcome sign according to private economist Brian Friis Helmer of Arbejdernes Landsbank.

“But a sting in the tail is that the so-called ‘core inflation’ has increased form 6.9 percent to 7.4 percent in December,” Helmer told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

Core inflation or kerneinflation is the inflation of prices excluding food and energy prices and is sometimes used by economists as a measure of how entrenched inflation has become.

“High core inflation shows that quite a broad cross section of Danes’ purchases is affected by high prices,” Helmer said.

The latest figures suggest that inflation will continue to fade towards the end of this year, a second analyst said.

“There are continued price drops for energy, raw materials and transport as well as higher interest and declining global demand. These will put a dampener on inflation during 2023,” senior economist Kristian Skriver of the Danish Chamber of Commerce stated in a written comment.

The EU-harmonised index shows that price increases are broadly falling across the 27 EU member countries, with 11.1 percent inflation in November dropping to 10.4 percent in December.

While falling electricity prices are a key component of Denmark’s lower inflation, it is cheaper gas that is helping to reduce prices more broadly.

ENERGY

How Danish shopping malls cut energy use by over 20 percent

The company Danske Shoppingcentre, which owns 17 shopping malls across Denmark, says it used 21.3 percent less energy in the final quarter of 2022 compared to one year earlier.

Published: 20 January 2023 15:27 CET
The company announced its energy savings in a press statement, with director Jesper Faurholdt praising the achievement.

“It’s completely superb that it’s been possible to reduce [energy] consumption so much,” Faurholdt said.

“Staff have worked creatively with everything they could think of to hit the target of lower use,” he said.

The marked reduction in energy consumption was achieved through measures including reduced Christmas decorations in centres during the festive period, and using energy efficient LED lighting.

Indoor temperatures were reduced to 19 degrees Celsius in a measure similar to that seen in many public buildings in Denmark in recent months. Commercial lighting was switched off outside the centres’ opening hours.

Tenants using units in the centres were encouraged to switch off their own lights when the centres were closed.

Danske Shoppingcentre set a target in the autumn of a 10 percent saving on energy consumption by the end of the year. The savings therefore outstrip this target by more than double.

“We are going to take many of these measures, which have become good habits, with us into 2023,” Faurholdt said.

The director said that footfall in the shopping centres was higher in December than it was in December 2021. It should be noted that Covid-19 may have influenced the number of people in malls last winter.

The saving of 21.3 percent at the shopping centres corresponds to the annual energy consumption of 423 households, news wire Ritzau writes.

