Why Denmark’s extra grey January can cause winter blues

Denmark has seen considerably greyer and wetter weather this January than is average for the month. Experts have offered advice on how to deal with the darker seasons.

Published: 20 January 2023 17:18 CET
January is not known as Denmark's most exciting month of the year, but 2023's edition has been wetter and greyer than normal. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Windy, grey and rainy weather have made this January a dull one so far, according to DR’s meteorologist Thomas Kaa Mørk in an article on the broadcaster’s website.

“Until Tuesday this week, 107.6 millimetres of rain have fallen [in January]. That’s the third-largest amount in January since records began in 1874,” Mørk told DR.

Additionally, this month has so far seen 17.3 hours of sunshine. The normal total for January is 52 hours, so with 11 days of the month remaining it looks like the average will not be reached.

A chronic lack of sunshine can make the first month of the year begin to feel interminable, professor of photonics at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Paul Michael Petersen, told DR. Petersen researches the effect of light on human health.

“Having a healthy life is dependent on the light in our surroundings. At the same time, unhealthy light can have a large negative consequence for people,” he said.

“The problem in Denmark is that there’s simply not enough light, and the light we do have doesn’t really have the right colours to make us well-functioning,” he told DR.

“This was useful in the past because when it was dark, there was no reason to spend a lot of energy finding food, because it was hard to find. But today it’s not very useful to be partly in hibernation when you arrive at work,” he said.

“The best thing you can do to compensate for the lack of light in January is to be outside a lot during daytime especially in the morning and afternoon,” he said.

Feeling lower on energy in winter compared to summer is not solely due to the light, though, another expert told DR.

“The days are short and you might have less mental energy to do the things that are good for your mental health. But it’s important not to just go home after work and sit down and slump,” researcher Charlotte Bjerre Meilstrup, who leads the project ABC for mental sundhed (mental health) at the University of Copenhagen’s Institute for Psychology, said to DR.

The project has three specific pieces of advice that can be applied at times when the winter month of January really feels like it’s dragging, she said.

“Do something active – this could be something physically active, but it could also be mental. Read a book or solve a sudoku,” she said to DR.

Being active with others, limiting isolation, is also important at a time of year when there are fewer public events going on.

“Do something together – being part of a community or something for other people has a huge impact on mental wellbeing,” she said.

Finally, the mental health expert advised doing “something meaningful – and remember that what is meaningful for others is not necessarily meaningful for you”.

Denmark reinstates whooping cough vaccination during pregnancy

Denmark has reinstated an offer of free vaccination against whooping cough during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Published: 20 January 2023 10:11 CET
The Ministry of Health and the Interior has confirmed that whooping cough vaccination will again be offered during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Vaccination against whooping cough during pregnancy was initially offered in 2019 during an epidemic of the infection and has since been extended several times, most recently last spring.

The programme expired at the end of last year but has now been reinstated based on a medical recommendation by the Danish Health Authority.

The vaccination, which can be received as a single-dose injection at GP clinics, is intended to protect newborn infants during their early months, until they can receive the vaccination themselves.

Denmark’s child vaccination programme includes jabs against the disease, but it is not given until the child is a few months old, with doses at 3, 5 and 12 months.

Whooping cough (kighoste in Danish) is caused by a bacteria, Bordetella pertussis. The time between infection and the onset of symptoms is around 5 to 15 days.

Both children and adults can be infected with the disease, but it is most dangerous for infants, according to the Danish infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Symptoms initially resemble a cold and light cough lasting around two weeks, before more severe and dry coughing fits begin. The dry coughing can last for as long as 10 weeks.

Small children can suffer up to 30-40 coughing fits per day as a result of the disease.

The infection can be dangerous for small children due to their narrower airways, in which hardened mucus can collect and cause breathing difficulties.

Long coughing fits can also result in the child not taking in sufficient oxygen.

The new free vaccination offer will be in place until March 31st but could be further extended.

Although Denmark doesn’t routinely offer a whooping cough vaccine to pregnant women, this is the case in other countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Austria.

A large number of cases were recorded in Denmark in 2019 and 2020, with 3,691 and 2,390 respectively.

“There has not been as many recorded cases for 35-40 years, and not since the vaccination programme was introduced,” department physician at SSI Peter Henrik Andersen told news wire Ritzau in March 2022.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a drastic fall-off in the number of cases of whooping cough, with only 80 recorded in 2021 according to earlier statements from SSI.

Denmark usually sees an epidemic of the infection every 3-5 years.

Neither vaccination nor prior infection provides lifelong immunity from the illness, with protection gradually declining after 5-10 years.

