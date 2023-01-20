Read news from:
How Danish shopping malls cut energy use by over 20 percent

The company Danske Shoppingcentre, which owns 17 shopping malls across Denmark, says it used 21.3 percent less energy in the final quarter of 2022 compared to one year earlier.

Published: 20 January 2023 15:27 CET
Aalborg Storcenter, here photographed in 2021, is one of 17 shopping malls which saved a total of more than 20 percent on energy at the end of 2022. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The company announced its energy savings in a press statement, with director Jesper Faurholdt praising the achievement.

“It’s completely superb that it’s been possible to reduce [energy] consumption so much,” Faurholdt said.

“Staff have worked creatively with everything they could think of to hit the target of lower use,” he said.

The marked reduction in energy consumption was achieved through measures including reduced Christmas decorations in centres during the festive period, and using energy efficient LED lighting.

Indoor temperatures were reduced to 19 degrees Celsius in a measure similar to that seen in many public buildings in Denmark in recent months. Commercial lighting was switched off outside the centres’ opening hours.

Tenants using units in the centres were encouraged to switch off their own lights when the centres were closed.

Danske Shoppingcentre set a target in the autumn of a 10 percent saving on energy consumption by the end of the year. The savings therefore outstrip this target by more than double.

“We are going to take many of these measures, which have become good habits, with us into 2023,” Faurholdt said.

The director said that footfall in the shopping centres was higher in December than it was in December 2021. It should be noted that Covid-19 may have influenced the number of people in malls last winter.

The saving of 21.3 percent at the shopping centres corresponds to the annual energy consumption of 423 households, news wire Ritzau writes.

READ ALSO: Danes cut gas use by over one-third in 2022

Cheaper electricity on the way for 2.5 million Danish customers

Electricity customers in eastern parts of Denmark will soon see their bills reduced after energy grid operators agreed to reduce their tariffs from March 1st.

Published: 18 January 2023 10:47 CET
Two energy grid companies, Cerius and Radius Elnet, are to reduce their tariffs from March 1st. The two companies operate on Zealand and the smaller islands Lolland, Falster and Møn.

Tariffs were increased at the turn of the year because the companies said they had a backlog of additional costs from last year that they wished to trim.

Money raised from tariffs goes toward the cost of maintaining the electric grid and transporting energy to consumers.

An electricity bill accounts for tariffs, the raw electricity price, VAT and other taxes.

The average tariff for customers in Radius’s area — Copenhagen, North Zealand and parts of Central Zealand — should drop by 18 percent from March, while the rest of Zealand will see their tariffs fall an average of 20 percent. 

READ ALSO: Danish regulator says  electricity companies earn ‘excessive’ profits

“It was very sad in the autumn when we had to announce price increases but with the sudden high increases to the cost of electricity, there was no way around it,” head of operations Cäthe Juul Bay-Smidt of Cerius and Radius Elnet said.

“But as we clearly said at the time, and as we have said since, we intended to reduce prices again as soon as we saw a longer-term trend towards lower prices. That’s what we’re seeing now,” she said.

“And that means we will have lower costs and then we can put our prices down,” she said.

As many as 2.5 million customers on Zealand, Lolland, Falster, Møn and outlying smaller islands could feel the benefit of the lower tariffs.

A third energy grid company, Trefor, is also reported to be considering reducing tariffs. Trefor operates in the trekantsområde or “triangle region” encompassing areas in and around the towns of Vejle, Kolding and Fredericia.

No final decision has been taken by Trefor so far.

“We have considerations about hopefully being able to reduce prices around the time of the summer holiday. I don’t expect to be able to do it earlier,” director of infrastructure Charles Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

“That is because we have a relatively large debt from last year and previous years that must be cut back,” he said.

