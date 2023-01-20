Read news from:
Denmark reinstates whooping cough vaccination during pregnancy

Denmark has reinstated an offer of free vaccination against whooping cough during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Published: 20 January 2023 10:11 CET
Illustration photo of a pregnant woman. Denmark is again offering vaccination against whooping cough during the third trimester. Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

The Ministry of Health and the Interior has confirmed that whooping cough vaccination will again be offered during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Vaccination against whooping cough during pregnancy was initially offered in 2019 during an epidemic of the infection and has since been extended several times, most recently last spring.

The programme expired at the end of last year but has now been reinstated based on a medical recommendation by the Danish Health Authority.

The vaccination, which can be received as a single-dose injection at GP clinics, is intended to protect newborn infants during their early months, until they can receive the vaccination themselves.

Denmark’s child vaccination programme includes jabs against the disease, but it is not given until the child is a few months old, with doses at 3, 5 and 12 months.

Whooping cough (kighoste in Danish) is caused by a bacteria, Bordetella pertussis. The time between infection and the onset of symptoms is around 5 to 15 days.

Both children and adults can be infected with the disease, but it is most dangerous for infants, according to the Danish infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Symptoms initially resemble a cold and light cough lasting around two weeks, before more severe and dry coughing fits begin. The dry coughing can last for as long as 10 weeks.

Small children can suffer up to 30-40 coughing fits per day as a result of the disease.

The infection can be dangerous for small children due to their narrower airways, in which hardened mucus can collect and cause breathing difficulties.

Long coughing fits can also result in the child not taking in sufficient oxygen.

The new free vaccination offer will be in place until March 31st but could be further extended.

Although Denmark doesn’t routinely offer a whooping cough vaccine to pregnant women, this is the case in other countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Austria.

A large number of cases were recorded in Denmark in 2019 and 2020, with 3,691 and 2,390 respectively.

“There has not been as many recorded cases for 35-40 years, and not since the vaccination programme was introduced,” department physician at SSI Peter Henrik Andersen told news wire Ritzau in March 2022.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a drastic fall-off in the number of cases of whooping cough, with only 80 recorded in 2021 according to earlier statements from SSI.

Denmark usually sees an epidemic of the infection every 3-5 years.

Neither vaccination nor prior infection provides lifelong immunity from the illness, with protection gradually declining after 5-10 years.

HEALTH

Rise in suicide attempts among children in Denmark causes concern among experts

Experts are worried about the recent increase in suicide attempts among children in Denmark.

Published: 28 December 2022 12:08 CET
Rise in suicide attempts among children in Denmark causes concern among experts

In recent months, the mental health of children and young people has received more attention in the public debate in the country.

An overview of suicide attempts among children aged 0-14, which the Danish Health Data Agency has prepared for the newspaper Jyllands-Posten, showed precisely why the issue requires more attention.

Suicide attempts in the said age group became more frequent last year. In 2020, boys in the age group attempted suicide 111 times. The number rose to 187 in 2021.

When it comes to girls, the situation is even direr. In 2020, they attempted suicide 724 times. Last year, the number rose to 1267.

As Jyllands-Posten points out, that means that there is a child in Denmark who tries to commit suicide four times a day.

Experts worried

Vulnerable young people and children who have difficulties in social situations may be at risk of developing suicidal thoughts, according to Britt Morthorst, senior researcher in child and youth psychiatry in the Capital Region.

“What characterises suicidal people, especially children and young people, is this experience of carrying a psychological pain that they cannot find a way to communicate in any other way than a feeling that they have to get away from this life,” she told broadcaster TV 2.

The Børns Vilkår organisation, which, among other things, operates the Børntelefonen and the online counselling service for young people – Hört – also sees the unfortunate development.

According to the organisation’s leader Rasmus Kjeldahl, the proportion of those calling in with suicidal thoughts increases year after year.

Kjeldahl says that some themes appear again and again. Loneliness is one of the themes that they see growing among young children.

“When children reach the age of ten, a sense of community with other children becomes incredibly important, and the parents matter a little less. They cannot really compensate for it if they feel alone, are bullied, or are exposed to something on social media,” Kjeldahl told the channel.

Approximately one in three people who contacted Livslinien in 2020 expressed that they have problems with loneliness – a figure that is persistent across age groups.

More children feel unwell

Headspace, which offers free talks and advice to young people between the ages of 12 and 25, also gets in touch with more people aged 12-14 who feel “strong dissatisfaction” now compared to, for example, 2015.

“Generally, it concerns dissatisfaction at school, feeling like an outsider, and conflicts with friends and family,” Christian Lund of Headspace noted.

Børns Vilkår has also noticed that the problems that previously plagued 14-16-year-olds have now also moved down to 10-12-year-olds.

Rasmus Kjeldahl says that there is also an increase in the number of children with diagnoses, and for them, it can be a big challenge to go to school if they are not adequately taken care of.

“It’s not far from feeling like you don’t work fit in well with your classmates or being bullied to having these suicidal thoughts. And then there is also a lot of pressure on social media,” he noted.

The Danish Mental Health Fund (Psykiatrifonden) offers a lot of materials related to, among other things, myths and misunderstandings about suicide and what you can do as a person close to someone at risk of suicide.

The organisation recommends the following three actions if you encounter suicidal behaviour:

  1. Talk about it – ask the person about the situation directly.
  2. Don’t leave that person alone.
  3. Try and find access to professional help for the person in question.
