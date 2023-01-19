For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Trade unions demanding a referendum for a public holiday, opposition parties scrambling to find alternative funding, and a deadline to agree are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
19 January 2023
PM Mette Frederiksen's plan to strike a public holiday is facing opposition from nine political parties, a major trade union, and the church. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen
