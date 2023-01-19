Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Trade unions demanding a referendum for a public holiday, opposition parties scrambling to find alternative funding, and a deadline to agree are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 19 January 2023 08:41 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
PM Mette Frederiksen's plan to strike a public holiday is facing opposition from nine political parties, a major trade union, and the church. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Resistance to Great Prayer Day (Store bededag) proposal continues…

The government’s plan to eliminate a public holiday in May to boost funds for the military has drawn the ire of trade union leaders who see it as an infringement on the Danish economic model. Now, they’re calling for a public referendum to decide the holiday’s fate. 

The Danish Trade Union Confederation (Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation) has asked its 1.3 million members to pressure the government for a referendum, broadcaster TV2 reports. An online petition gathered thousands of signatures on its first day before a hacker attack derailed it earlier this week, a press release from the trade union said. 

However, there’s not a totally united front among Denmark’s unions. Lederne, a trade union that says it represents 130,000 managers across Denmark, insists asking for a referendum is irresponsible and “gambling with representative democracy,” Bodil Nordestgaard Ismiris told TV2. 

READ MORE: Danish trade unions demand referendum over Great Prayer Day abolition

…while opposition parties propose alternatives to keep the holiday… 

There are other ways to raise money for defense spending without tossing a public holiday, according to a coalition of nine parties outside the government. 

The coalition parties — Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark Democrats, Liberal Alliance, the Conservative People’s Party, Social Liberals (Radikale), Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), Alternative, Danish People’s Party and New Right (Nye Borgerlige) — have presented a list of alternative funding sources, news agency Ritzau reports. 

The parties say they’ve cobbled together 3 billion kroner — the amount the government says could be raised by cutting the holiday — from “prioritizing public investment,” last year’s agreement on winter aid, and whittling down the business support schemes, according to Ritzau. 

READ MORE: Danish government sues EU over minimum wage 

…and the government holds defense negotiations hostage 

The SVM government, or the Social Democrat-Liberal-Moderate government helmed by Mette Frederiksen, says negotiations for the country’s multi-year defense spending can’t begin until parties agree to abolish the Great Prayer Day. 

Several parties see the gambit as bully tactics, Ritzau writes. 

Last week, minister of defense Jakob Ellemann-Jensen gave three parties — the Social Liberals, Socialist People’s Party, and Conservatives — a deadline of January 20th to make their decision. 

“I hope that the government takes the opportunity to climb down from the tree and recognize that the abolition of the Great Prayer Days is obviously not the only way to finance the necessary boost to our defense,” Inger Støjberg of the Denmark Democrats told broadcaster DR. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

The rising cost of childcare, 2.5 million customers who will pay less for electricity, and contaminated soil in your garden plot and are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 18 January 2023 08:57 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Rising childcare costs in Denmark 

While the cost still pales in comparison to the price of unsubsidized childcare in other countries, parents in Denmark will have to pay slightly more for childcare this year, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Research institute Bureau 2000 gathered rates from Denmark’s 98 municipalities for daycare, nursery, kindergartens and after school centers and compared present prices with the beginning of 2022. 

They found the largest jump in the price of after-school services — 4.9 percent, or an average increase of 82 kroner per month. (Price changes varied by region.)

While that may seem a laughable figure from the perspective of, say, the United States childcare system, Denmark’s National Association of Parents (FOLA) fears the price increase will lead families to drop the programme. 

“It’s a disaster,” chairman Signe Nielsen told TV2. “In the after-school area, it will clearly have the consequence that more parents consider letting their children go home from school instead of after-school.” 

READ MORE: Vuggestue or dagpleje? The difference between early Danish childcare options 

Lower electricity tariffs for 2.5 million Danish customers 

Starting March 1st, about 2.5 million electricity customers in Zealand and Lolland-Falster will see lower electricity tariffs from their providers, according to news agency Ritzau. 

Electric grid companies Cerius and Radius Elnet say they’ve decided to lower tariffs — which go toward the cost of maintaining the electric grid and transporting energy to consumers — after they were hiked last autumn. 

The average tariff for customers in Radius’s area — Copenhagen, North Zealand and parts of Central Zealand — should drop by 18 percent, while the rest of Zealand will see their tariffs fall an average of 20 percent. 

Thousands of Danes could have contaminated garden soil 

An investigation by broadcaster DR reveals that 2,300 Danes have gardens in areas that could be contaminated by PFAS, ‘forever chemicals’ that can leech into food and are associated with several health issues. 

Using satellite images and data on possible PFAS contamination from the Danish regions, DR tallied the number of private, free-standing houses that are thought to be on contaminated ground. They also identified several allotment gardens that might have worrisome levels of PFAS. 

“This could become one of the biggest environmental challenges of our generation, and I think that we owe it to both Danes and future generations to take action, get this mapped out and draw up an action plan,” says Mads Duedahl, chairman of the Danish Regions’ committee for environment and climate. 

DR offers an overview map of how many plots are thought to be affected in each Danish postal code, but more detailed maps that could be used to identify specific properties do not appear to be currently available. 

READ MORE: PFAS pollution: What do people living in Denmark need to know? 

SHOW COMMENTS