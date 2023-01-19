Denmark’s tax authority to release annual returns on March 13th

The date for this year’s publication of the årsopgørelse or annual tax return was confirmed by the tax agency on Thursday.

Tax rebates, where due, will be paid into the accounts of taxpayers from April 14th. Last year saw around 19.9 billion kroner in excess contributions returned to some 3.7 people across the country.

Conversely, around 8.4 billion kroner was demanded from people who were found to have underpaid in income tax for the previous year.

The årsopgørelse is calculated and displayed on the SKAT.dk website in March every year.

Around three out of four taxpayers in Denmark usually get refunds after the yearly annual return. The amount refunded varies from person to person although many others must pay money back to the tax authority.

After it is published, taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as by changing income, mortgage or deduction information. Details must be updated within a set deadline, which falls at the beginning of May.

As such, while the release date is often looked forward to by those expecting to be due money back, it should also be seen as an important occasion on which to check all your tax information is correct, Danish Tax Authority department director Jan Møller Mikkelsen underlined in comments to news wire Ritzau.

“We experience huge interest in seeing whether this year’s number is green or red,” Mikkelsen said.

“But spend a moment too on checking all information has been correctly included or if anything has been left out. We get a lot of information automatically but there might be details you need to enter yourself to make sure you pay the right tax,” he said.

Although the official opening day is March 13th, Skat often releases its returns, or some of them, on the Friday preceding the announced date. This is not certain to be the case in 2023.

The tax authority is currently reviewing millions of pieces of information from employers, banks and trade unions among other organisations. The information forms the basis of the annual return.

From the day of publication, the annual tax return can be viewed (and information corrected) by visiting the Skat website and signing in with MitID.

The agency can also be contacted over the phone or in writing for guidance on the return and other tax matters.

The final deadline to correct or change information is May 1st. People who owe money to the tax authority must pay it by July 3rd to avoid paying interest on the amount.

