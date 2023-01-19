Read news from:
TAXES

Denmark’s tax authority to release annual returns on March 13th

The årsopgørelse or annual tax return will be released by the Danish Tax Authority, Skattestyrelsen, on March 13th this year, meaning taxpayers will be able to check whether they are due money back from their contributions in 2022.

Published: 19 January 2023 15:37 CET
People keen to see whether they are due Danish tax back - or have not paid enough - should note March 13th in their diaries this year. File photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/BT/Ritzau Scanpix

The date for this year’s publication of the årsopgørelse or annual tax return was confirmed by the tax agency on Thursday.

Tax rebates, where due, will be paid into the accounts of taxpayers from April 14th. Last year saw around 19.9 billion kroner in excess contributions returned to some 3.7 people across the country.

Conversely, around 8.4 billion kroner was demanded from people who were found to have underpaid in income tax for the previous year.

The årsopgørelse is calculated and displayed on the SKAT.dk website in March every year.

Around three out of four taxpayers in Denmark usually get refunds after the yearly annual return. The amount refunded varies from person to person although many others must pay money back to the tax authority.

After it is published, taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as by changing income, mortgage or deduction information. Details must be updated within a set deadline, which falls at the beginning of May.

As such, while the release date is often looked forward to by those expecting to be due money back, it should also be seen as an important occasion on which to check all your tax information is correct, Danish Tax Authority department director Jan Møller Mikkelsen underlined in comments to news wire Ritzau.

“We experience huge interest in seeing whether this year’s number is green or red,” Mikkelsen said.

“But spend a moment too on checking all information has been correctly included or if anything has been left out. We get a lot of information automatically but there might be details you need to enter yourself to make sure you pay the right tax,” he said.

Although the official opening day is March 13th, Skat often releases its returns, or some of them, on the Friday preceding the announced date. This is not certain to be the case in 2023.

The tax authority is currently reviewing millions of pieces of information from employers, banks and trade unions among other organisations. The information forms the basis of the annual return.

From the day of publication, the annual tax return can be viewed (and information corrected) by visiting the Skat website and signing in with MitID.

The agency can also be contacted over the phone or in writing for guidance on the return and other tax matters.

The final deadline to correct or change information is May 1st. People who owe money to the tax authority must pay it by July 3rd to avoid paying interest on the amount.

TAXES

Why it pays to check your Danish preliminary tax return in January

Taxpayers in Denmark still have time to adjust their 2023 preliminary tax return (forskudsopgørelse) with Skat, the Danish Tax Agency, before too much or too little is deducted from January paychecks.

Published: 17 January 2023 10:55 CET
Preliminary tax returns or forskudsopgørelser for the forthcoming year are released in November, meaning they can carry information over from the preceding tax year (the current year at the time of release). Tax years in Denmark follow calendar years.

If your circumstances have changed since last year, it’s therefore a good idea to update your preliminary tax returns for 2023 now.

It should be noted that taxpayers who do not pay the right amount of tax in the first month of the year can correct their preliminary returns later in 2023. This means the difference in tax paid in January would be spread across the rest of the year.

But if your circumstances have changed significantly since the last calendar year it makes sense to update now so that you are paying the correct amount of tax from the beginning of the new (tax) year.

“It’s never too late to go in and check your preliminary tax return. You can do that every day, all year round. It’s just important to do it now in relation to the paycheck for January,” Danish Tax Authority junior director Jan Møller Mikkelsen told news wire Ritzau.

Annual tax returns (årsopgørelser) in Denmark cover calendar years. They are released in March and finalised in late spring, meaning you have this period to correct the information on your tax return from the previous calendar year.

If you paid too much tax during the preceding year and didn’t adjust your preliminary return during the course of that year, you could therefore correct the final return the following spring to ensure you still paid the correct tax. Paying too much tax would result in a rebate, but the reverse applies if you pay under the correct rate for your circumstances, meaning you might receive a large bill further down the line.

Both of these scenarios can be avoided by adjusting the forskudsopgørelse during the ongoing tax (calendar) year.

When wages are paid into current accounts at the end of this month, it will be the first wage packet of 2023. That means now is the last chance to correct tax details carried over from 2022 to make sure deductions of income tax for the first monthly wage of 2023 are correct.

“We experience increasing numbers of calls from the public in January when people can’t understand why the first payment of the year is wrong,” Mikkelsen said.

“Now is the time to go in and check the preliminary tax return if you want to ensure the correct wages are paid in January,” he said.

The tax authority advises updating your preliminary return or forskudsopgørelse — a projection of your expected income for the year along with the deductions you’re eligible for — if your circumstances have changed in one or more of the following ways:

  • Changed jobs 
  • Been promoted or received a salary increase 
  • Taken on a mortgage 
  • Refinanced your mortgage 
  • Changed your commute 

Because a relatively large number of people refinanced their mortgages in 2023, this is an area that should be given particular attention for those affected, Mikkelsen noted.

You can change your preliminary tax return any day of the year by visiting the Skat website and signing in with your MitID. The agency can also be contacted over the phone or in writing for guidance on the preliminary return and other tax matters.

