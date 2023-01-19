Denmark’s most popular names for kids are Emma and William

While the most popular choices for new names in the first six months of last year are different from those in 2021, the most popular names overall for children under 10 years are still Emma and William.

In 2021, Oscar and Alma were the names written on the largest number of Danish birth certificates for boys and girls respectively. They were replaced by William and Emma in the first half of last year, with Oscar and Alma both moving down to second place.

Some 278 boys were called William in the first half of last year, while 222 girls were given the name Ella.

Overall, many names on the 2022 list are also present on the 2021 list. Some names – such as Theo, Aksel and Sofia – replaced previous entries like Clara and Arthur.

Broadening Statistics Denmark’s data to cover the age group 1-9 years, the most common name given to boys is William, and for girls Emma.

There are 5,019 boys called William in the age range in Denmark, and 4,077 Emmas.

Statistically, a full name consisting of three separate names is the most common format in Denmark. Some 55 percent of the population have three separate names, a proportion which hasn’t changed over the last 30 years.

Danes commonly use two surnames in a three-word full name. While the last of the three names is the surname, people are also often referred to by the second name, particularly in the public sphere.

A typical example of this is former prime minister (and current foreign minister) Lars Løkke Rasmussen, whose surname is Rasmussen – coincidentally the same surname as his two predecessors as PM. He is commonly referred to as “Lars Løkke”.

Many in Denmark inherit one surname from each of their parents (although not always). They may or may not change their names if they marry and it’s common to keep one of the original surnames and take one from their partner – but again, this is by no means a standard practice.

The number of people in Denmark with four names has gone up, from 9 percent in 1993 to 12 percent today.

Latest data suggests the trend could continue, because the number of one-year-olds with four names has increased from 10 to 22 percent, while the number with only two names has fallen, from 27 to 15 percent.

Most popular Danish names for boys and girls in the first half of 2022:

William Oscar Carl Malthe Emil Valdemar Noah Aksel August Theo