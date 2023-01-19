Copenhagen police lift stop-and-search zone

The stop and search zones (also called “visitation zones”), which were in effect in parts of the Nørrebro and Nordvest neighbourhoods, will not be continued and will expire on Thursday, police confirmed.

Efter en uge uden nye hændelser forlænger vi ikke den visitationszone, der siden d. 29/12 har været gældende på Nørrebro og i Nordvest. Efterforskningen af knivstikkerierne, der fandt sted efter jul, skrider frem, men der er endnu ikke foretaget anholdelser i sagerne #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) January 19, 2023

Recent weeks have not seen any further incidents, police stated, in reference to a spate of violence that flared in the area at the end of 2022.

When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

The stop-and-search zone was put in place on December 29th in response to five stabbings within a week in Copenhagen. It was extended on January 5th.

At the time, police said they believed several of the stabbings were between young men associated with criminal circles, but that there had been no sign of a conflict between established crime groups.

In Thursday’s tweet, police said that investigations into the incidents were “progressing”. No arrests have yet been made.