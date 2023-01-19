Read news from:
CRIME

Copenhagen police lift stop-and-search zone

Police in Copenhagen have announced that stop and search zones put in place following a spate of knife violence in the Danish capital will now be lifted, after no further incidents occurred in the last week.

Published: 19 January 2023 18:23 CET
Copenhagen police lift stop-and-search zone
Illustration file photo. Copenhagen Police have revoked a stop-and-search zone put in place in response to knife violence- Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The stop and search zones (also called “visitation zones”), which were in effect in parts of the Nørrebro and Nordvest neighbourhoods, will not be continued and will expire on Thursday, police confirmed.

Recent weeks have not seen any further incidents, police stated, in reference to a spate of violence that flared in the area at the end of 2022.

When the zones are in effect, police within the zone can stop people and check their possessions without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

The stop-and-search zone was put in place on December 29th in response to five stabbings within a week in Copenhagen. It was extended on January 5th.

At the time, police said they believed several of the stabbings were between young men associated with criminal circles, but that there had been no sign of a conflict between established crime groups.

In Thursday’s tweet, police said that investigations into the incidents were “progressing”. No arrests have yet been made.

CRIME

Police extend Copenhagen stop-and-search following knife attacks 

Police in Copenhagen are to continue stop and search zones for the next two weeks following a spate of knife violence in the Danish capital.

Published: 6 January 2023 13:27 CET
Police extend Copenhagen stop-and-search following knife attacks 

January 2nd saw two more stabbings in a location where the Nørrebro and Frederiksberg districts merge. The violence occurred despite elevated police presence and a special stop-and-search policy implemented in the wake of five earlier stabbings in the Nørrebro and Nordvest areas during the Christmas holidays. 

Copenhagen Police have confirmed the stop and search zones (also called “visitation zones”) will continue for the next two weeks.

The stop-and-search will now continue until 6pm on January 19th.

Since the searches began December 29th, police say 120 people have been searched, turning up 13 stabbing weapons and leading to five charges. 

The number of weapons found during the searches justifies their continuation, senior officer Lars-Ole Karlsen of Copenhagen Police said in a statement.

“We have therefore decided to extend the visitation zone by two weeks to prevent further episodes and to ensure public safety,” he said.

“The new incidents are part of a comprehensive investigation that has been initiated after the stabbings that have taken place since Christmas Eve,” he said.

Police believe several of the stabbings are between young men associated with criminal circles. However, there is so far no sign of a conflict between longstanding organised crime groups.

A map of the area covered by the visitation zone can be found here.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen police implement stop and search zones in wake of stabbings 

