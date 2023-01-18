Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

The rising cost of childcare, 2.5 million customers who will pay less for electricity, and contaminated soil in your garden plot and are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 18 January 2023 08:57 CET
Parents in Denmark will have to swallow price increases for daycare, after-school, and other forms of childcare this year. (Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix)

Rising childcare costs in Denmark 

While the cost still pales in comparison to the price of unsubsidized childcare in other countries, parents in Denmark will have to pay slightly more for childcare this year, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Research institute Bureau 2000 gathered rates from Denmark’s 98 municipalities for daycare, nursery, kindergartens and after school centers and compared present prices with the beginning of 2022. 

They found the largest jump in the price of after-school services — 4.9 percent, or an average increase of 82 kroner per month. (Price changes varied by region.)

While that may seem a laughable figure from the perspective of, say, the United States childcare system, Denmark’s National Association of Parents (FOLA) fears the price increase will lead families to drop the programme. 

“It’s a disaster,” chairman Signe Nielsen told TV2. “In the after-school area, it will clearly have the consequence that more parents consider letting their children go home from school instead of after-school.” 

READ MORE: Vuggestue or dagpleje? The difference between early Danish childcare options 

Lower electricity tariffs for 2.5 million Danish customers 

Starting March 1st, about 2.5 million electricity customers in Zealand and Lolland-Falster will see lower electricity tariffs from their providers, according to news agency Ritzau. 

Electric grid companies Cerius and Radius Elnet say they’ve decided to lower tariffs — which go toward the cost of maintaining the electric grid and transporting energy to consumers — after they were hiked last autumn. 

The average tariff for customers in Radius’s area — Copenhagen, North Zealand and parts of Central Zealand — should drop by 18 percent, while the rest of Zealand will see their tariffs fall an average of 20 percent. 

Thousands of Danes could have contaminated garden soil 

An investigation by broadcaster DR reveals that 2,300 Danes have gardens in areas that could be contaminated by PFAS, ‘forever chemicals’ that can leech into food and are associated with several health issues. 

Using satellite images and data on possible PFAS contamination from the Danish regions, DR tallied the number of private, free-standing houses that are thought to be on contaminated ground. They also identified several allotment gardens that might have worrisome levels of PFAS. 

“This could become one of the biggest environmental challenges of our generation, and I think that we owe it to both Danes and future generations to take action, get this mapped out and draw up an action plan,” says Mads Duedahl, chairman of the Danish Regions’ committee for environment and climate. 

DR offers an overview map of how many plots are thought to be affected in each Danish postal code, but more detailed maps that could be used to identify specific properties do not appear to be currently available. 

READ MORE: PFAS pollution: What do people living in Denmark need to know? 

