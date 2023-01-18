Read news from:
Cheaper electricity on the way for 2.5 million Danish customers

Electricity customers in eastern parts of Denmark will soon see their bills reduced after energy grid operators agreed to reduce their tariffs from March 1st.

Published: 18 January 2023 10:47 CET
Some electricity grid operators in Denmark are to reduce tariffs and others may follow. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Two energy grid companies, Cerius and Radius Elnet, are to reduce their tariffs from March 1st. The two companies operate on Zealand and the smaller islands Lolland, Falster and Møn.

Tariffs were increased at the turn of the year because the companies said they had a backlog of additional costs from last year that they wished to trim.

Money raised from tariffs goes toward the cost of maintaining the electric grid and transporting energy to consumers.

An electricity bill accounts for tariffs, the raw electricity price, VAT and other taxes.

The average tariff for customers in Radius’s area — Copenhagen, North Zealand and parts of Central Zealand — should drop by 18 percent from March, while the rest of Zealand will see their tariffs fall an average of 20 percent. 

“It was very sad in the autumn when we had to announce price increases but with the sudden high increases to the cost of electricity, there was no way around it,” head of operations Cäthe Juul Bay-Smidt of Cerius and Radius Elnet said.

“But as we clearly said at the time, and as we have said since, we intended to reduce prices again as soon as we saw a longer-term trend towards lower prices. That’s what we’re seeing now,” she said.

“And that means we will have lower costs and then we can put our prices down,” she said.

As many as 2.5 million customers on Zealand, Lolland, Falster, Møn and outlying smaller islands could feel the benefit of the lower tariffs.

A third energy grid company, Trefor, is also reported to be considering reducing tariffs. Trefor operates in the trekantsområde or “triangle region” encompassing areas in and around the towns of Vejle, Kolding and Fredericia.

No final decision has been taken by Trefor so far.

“We have considerations about hopefully being able to reduce prices around the time of the summer holiday. I don’t expect to be able to do it earlier,” director of infrastructure Charles Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

“That is because we have a relatively large debt from last year and previous years that must be cut back,” he said.

Danish regulator says  electricity companies earn ‘excessive’ profits

A Danish regulator has said that companies that control the Danish electric grid are charging excessive prices, according to a media report.

Published: 13 January 2023 13:36 CET
The Danish Utility Regulator (Forsyningstilsynet) says that companies that control the Danish electric grid are charging excessive prices, newspaper Politiken reports. 

The Utility Regulator is a government agency charged with monitoring electricity, gas, district heat and waste services.

“There is clearly some potential for improvement. There is an opportunity for consumers to get off cheaper,” the agency’s director Carsten Smidt told Politiken.

Copenhagen-based company Radius has made a profit of 3 billion kroner per over the last five years, according to the report.

Bases on this, consumer rights organisation Forbrugerrådet Tænk filed a case with the Utility Regulator, which acts as a competition watchdog for the Danish energy sector.

The head of the board at Radius told Politiken the company was being run in accordance with market standards.

The price of electricity increased by 83 percent in Denmark last year, primarily as a result of high gas prices.

Radius, along with grid operators in other regions including Trefor and Vores Elnet, have announced that their tariffs will go up at certain peak times from this year.

The tariff increases will affect all customers, regardless of whether they are on fixed or variable payment plans for their electricity.

Tariffs cover the cost of transport, operation and maintenance of the electricity network.

The energy grid operators have monopolies in the areas in which they operate, but customers can higher tariffs by changing usage habits.

An electricity bill takes into account tariffs, the raw electricity price, VAT and other taxes.

