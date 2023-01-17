For members
TAXES
Why it pays to check your Danish preliminary tax return in January
Taxpayers in Denmark still have time to adjust their 2023 preliminary tax return (forskudsopgørelse) with Skat, the Danish Tax Agency, before too much or too little is deducted from January paychecks.
Published: 17 January 2023 10:55 CET
January is a good time of year to make sure you have the correct details on your preliminary Danish tax return. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
WORK PERMITS
What do we know about Denmark’s plans to relax work permit rules?
In the agreement which formed Denmark's new government, the three coalition parties agreed to “relax access to foreign labour for as long as unemployment is low", meaning easier work permits for skilled foreign labour. How much do we know about the plans?
Published: 16 January 2023 18:19 CET
