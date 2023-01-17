For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Why it pays to check your advance tax return, an 'extraordinary' grant programme for children, and billions of kroner in defence spending unaccounted for are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 17 January 2023 08:39 CET
The Danish Department of Defence failed to track billions of kroner in spending, according to state auditors. (Fighter jets buzz Kronborg Castle in Helsingør in 2020. File photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments