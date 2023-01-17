Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Check your new advance tax return

Time is running out to make changes to your preliminary tax return (forskudsopgørelse) with Skat, the Danish Tax Agency, before too much or too little is deducted from your January paycheck.

Tax returns in Denmark cover calendar years. They are finalised in late spring, meaning you have until then to correct income details on your tax return from the previous calendar year.

If your circumstances have changed since last year, however, it’s a good idea to update your income details now, because if you overpay tax at the beginning of the calendar year it could take until 2024 to receive the rebate. The reverse applies if you pay under the correct rate for your circumstances, meaning you might receive a large bill further down the line.

The tax authority advises updating your advance statement — a projection of your expected income for the year along with the deductions you’re eligible for — if you’ve

Changed jobs

Been promoted or received a salary increase

Taken on a mortgage

Refinanced your mortgage

Changed your commute

You can change your advanced statement any day of the year by visiting the Skat website and signing in with your MitID.

Missed meals: Danish Red Cross offers direct aid to families with children

In December, the Danish Red Cross surveyed vulnerable families with children — two out of three said they had been unable to give their children the clothing or shoes they needed, while one in four said their children had missed meals.

“We are in an extraordinary situation in Denmark, and there are many who need help here and now,” says Anders Ladekarl, Secretary General of the Danish Red Cross. “We know that it’s especially families with children who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Beginning January 17th, the Red Cross will offer 1,000 kroner gift cards to financially vulnerable families, news agency Ritzau reports. Learn more about the help available through the Red Cross and fill out an eligibility form here (currently only available in Danish).

Ministry of Defence failed to track billions of kroner

State auditors have found the Danish Ministry of Defence simply doesn’t know how the 12.8 billion kroner from the 2013-2018 defence agreement were spent.

The Danish Ministry of Defence says the political agreements granting the money never explicitly gave them the responsibility of tracking the funds. However, the State Auditors counter it shouldn’t have to be spelled out — “the Ministry of Defence has not lived up to basic and generally accepted principles for good state financial management,” the auditors say.

“Regardless of the war in Europe and a strong political will for more money for the Armed Forces, we have a responsibility to ensure that when you invest billions in an area, you live up to simple principles of good government financial management,” said Mette Abilgaard, chairman of the State Auditors, at a press conference.

